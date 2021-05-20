Lunceford bond revoked

May 20—A former caregiver who is accused of first-degree murder in the 2014 homicide of an elderly Beckley woman is at Southern Regional Jail, after Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick revoked her home confinement on Monday.

Jessica Dey Lunceford, 47, was arrested in 2019 for the murder of Sylvia Washington.

Washington, 76, died inside of her South Fayette Street home on April 16, 2014.

The State Medical Examiner's Office ruled Washington had been killed by blunt force trauma to her head. She had also been strangled.

No arrest was initially made in Washington's murder. The case grew cold, prompting Washington's family and neighbors to publicly ask Beckley Police Department and the Raleigh Prosecuting Attorney's Office for closure.

In March 2015, Lunceford pleaded guilty to forgery and uttering in Raleigh Circuit Court. Raleigh Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Tom Truman said Lunceford had "visited a friend" in April 2014 and had stolen the person's checkbook. She later went to a drive-thru at a bank and wrote herself a $300 check, endorsed it and cashed the forged check.

Police arrested Lunceford for Washington's murder in February 2019.

According to police, Lunceford had been Washington's caretaker. She had allegedly misused Washington's funds for her own benefit. Police charge that Lunceford had also made contradictory statements to police about where she had been on the day Washington was killed.

A search warrant on Lunceford's cell phone allegedly showed that she had made multiple internet searches about strangulation, destroying fingerprint evidence and poison, in the days leading to Washington's death.

Lunceford had been awaiting trial while on home confinement since March 2019 but had failed to pay her home confinement fees.

Kirkpatrick sided with Raleigh Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield, who asked that Lunceford's bond be revoked for non-payment of home confinement fees and that she be remanded to the jail.

She owes more than $2,000 in unpaid fees, he added.