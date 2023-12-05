Lunch debt on the rise, SPS urges parents to apply for free and reduced meals

Dec. 4—As school districts wrap up the fall semester, looming school lunch debt may cause anxiety for some families.

For Stillwater Public Schools, the lunch debt has been an ongoing issue.

The $37,003 in lunch debt reported by the Oklahoma Voice was from the 2022 school year, a number that was down from pre-pandemic amounts that used to be approximately $45,000 each year, said Barry Fuxa, communications coordinator for SPS.

This year, around 1,800 students have negative balances totaling $41,450. Many of those will be paid off by the end of the semester, making the total owed around $39,000, Fuxa said.

"Many of those (balances) are temporary with families who have forgotten to pay or just fallen behind," Fuxa said. "We're only half way, but we assume that will grow. But then much of that will be paid off by the end of the school year, similar to previous years. If it follows past trends, we'd assume we'll have a similar balance at the end of this year."

Meals for students in grades Pre-K to fifth grade cost $2.60 per meal, while meals for students in sixth-12th grades cost $2.85 per meal.

Currently, 700 students owe $59.21 each on average, making up about $37,848 of those negative balances. The remaining 1,100 students owe an average of $3.32 each.

"We have 3,051, or 50.92 percent, of our kids on free and reduced meals," Fuxa said.

That number could be higher, but Fuxa said many families have not applied for free and reduced meal plans at SPS, for a variety of reasons.

"Many of these families would qualify for free/reduced meals but do not complete the paperwork," Fuxa said. "We're happy to accept donations to pay off account balances, help district families navigate applying for free and reduced lunches and to work with families on payment plans if they contact us — anything to help prevent the need to turn debt into a collection agency at the end of the school year."

Fuxa said one of the best things to help with the school lunch debt is for district families to apply for free and reduced meals, which can be done anytime during the school year and anytime there is a change to a family's financial status — such as loss of income, an additional birth or an elderly relative moving in.

Free and reduced meals are based on household income or categorical eligibility, according to Oklahoma Human Services. This year, the Federal Poverty Level for a family of four averages $30,000.

Once approved, a free and reduced status applies for the duration of the year.

"There's no need for anyone to feel embarrassed about applying as we ask all families, regardless of income, to apply for free and reduced lunches," Fuxa said. "Free and reduced meals are supported by the federal government, so applying for those, whether you think you qualify or not, is a good way to help make sure Oklahoma tax dollars are working for Oklahomans, to provide a great financial support to school districts and families, and most importantly to make sure all kids are getting the vital nutrition they need to grow, learn and be happy."

The Oklahoma Rural Schools Coalition and Oklahomans for Public Education, two parent-led advocacy groups, are fighting to bring awareness to school lunch debt across Oklahoma, and they encourage others to make donations at their online Givebutter site.

"I can guarantee you there's probably not a single district in the state that doesn't have unpaid lunch debt of a significant amount," said Erika Wright, founder of ORSC and president of the Noble Public Schools Foundation.

Wright partnered with Angela Clark Little, founder of OPE. Both groups focus on and engage voters regarding public education policy. Last year, the Noble Public Schools Foundation raised $20,000 for school lunch debt.

Wright said it's a "pre-pandemic, post-pandemic situation" that caused the rising debt, and there's no "magic button" to solve it.

"Various factors created the perfect storm," Wright said.

Prior to COVID-19, she said more families came in for enrollment and filled out the forms — whether they thought they would qualify or not. The school identified who would get free and reduced lunches, and then the federal government subsidized the costs.

"What was fantastic was, during the pandemic, the federal government said, 'Nobody pays,'" Wright said. "What happened post-pandemic, is what districts are seeing — including my own — is that, all of a sudden, the parents who are filling those forms out at the beginning of the year were no longer taking the time to do so."

The problem is compounded by the fact that most school districts' hands are tied.

"Districts are not allowed to require (applications)," Wright said.

Wright said a lot of things are determined from the data the government receives from the applications. By tracking applications, the government can decide if a school is a Title I Low Income Site, and that's where the funding is determined.

When people don't fill the forms out, it creates a snowball effect on the school district, reducing their federal reimbursement. And with no state money coming in, districts have to absorb the costs in their general fund.

"When you have a district like Stillwater that has such a high debt balance, that's a teacher's salary, that's new equipment for their child nutrition program to cook food on," Wright said. "That equipment is incredibly expensive."

She said the forms are not only important to those students needing the free lunches, but to all of the students in the district.

She said some people may not be connecting the dots that not only has inflation affected their own families, but it is also affecting school districts.

"It's not as if the inflation is only at the grocery store — the food supply (costs) for the school have gone up," she said. "Many schools have had to raise their prices as well."

She said people are trying to survive and prioritize what they need the most.

"All it takes is one or two months where you're off, and then you're behind," Wright said.

Wright said many states are filling the gaps left by the loss of pandemic funds for free and reduced lunches.

Rep. Jeff Boatman, R-Tulsa, filed House Bill 1376 in the 2023 spring legislative session. HB 1376 would have cost the state $22 million, but would have increased the cap for free school meals from 130 percent of the poverty line to 250 percent.

The bill ultimately stalled on the House floor.

Wright is hopeful that HB 1376 will be revived in the next legislative session, as lawmakers are filing bills this month. But it shouldn't be up to communities alone.

"There needs to be a plan, this isn't going away and the state needs to do something to step in," Wright said.

Local businesses and faith groups can also have a part, she said.

As of Monday afternoon, $4,400, or 3 percent, of Wright and Little's goal of $143,611 had been raised.

"There's a lot of different ways that people can participate, and it really does make an impact," Wright said. "... At the end of the day, there are children that need to be fed so that they can learn. And that's the bottom line."