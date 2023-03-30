Lunch with The Idaho Way: Author Leah Sottile on the Lori Vallow murder trial

It’s one of the most sensational American crimes of the past decade, and it happened here in Idaho. It included a charismatic suspect, missing children, a tangle of cult-like connections, and a trail of mysterious deaths.

The search for missing children 16-year-old Tylee Ryan Vallow and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow in Eastern Idaho and the focus on their mother Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell captivated the world. Then Tylee and JJ’s bodies were found in their stepfather’s backyard and the couple has been charged with their murders and that of Daybell’s first wife, Tammy.

There’s been a documentary, deep dives by multiple news magazine programs and a book.

We’re lucky enough to have author Leah Sottile her to discuss her book, “When the Moon Turns to Blood: Lori Valley, Chad Daybell and a Story of Murder, Wild Faith and End Times” (Twelve Publishing, $30), and talk about the long-awaited death penalty murder trial for Lori Vallow Daybell, as jury selection begins at Boise’s Ada County Courthouse.

Vallow Daybell will be tried separately from her husband Chad for the three murders. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in both cases.

Panelists

Leah Sottile

Scott McIntosh is the Idaho Statesman’s opinion editor.

Bryan Clark is an opinion writer for the Idaho Statesman.

