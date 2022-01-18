Lunch Reduced To Snack At Watchung Hills To Cut COVID Exposure

WARREN, NJ — Watchung Hills Regional High School is back to full-day in-person instruction, with some modifications including reducing lunch periods to a 15-minute snack period for students.

These changes come after the district switched to half days due to a COVID surge over the past several weeks.



The new modified schedule takes effect on Tuesday, Jan. 18 through Friday, Jan. 28, at which point the district will assess the schedule.

Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Jewett is hoping for a return to regular full days beginning on Monday, Jan. 31.

The biggest change to the schedule is the replacement of a 45 minute lunch period with a 15 minute snack period in order to "reduce the opportunity for close contacts to occur when students have masks removed while eating," said Jewett.

Each grade level will have designated areas to snack with limited grab-and-go options. However, students are encouraged to bring their own snack "as there may not be time for a student to both purchase and consume a snack during the snack period," said Jewett.

As a result of the switch, students will be dismissed earlier at 1:50 p.m. rather than 2:15 p.m.

The new schedule is as follows:

Time Slot 1 - 7:30 - 8:28

Time Slot 2 - 8:33 - 9:29

Time Slot 3 - 9:34 - 10:30

Snack - 10:30 - 10:45

Time Slot 4 - 10:50 - 11:46

Time Slot 5 - 11:51 - 12:47

Time Slot 6 - 12:52 - 1:48

As of Jan. 14, Warren Township reported 205 since Jan. 8.

