Lund confirmed for U.S. District Court

Jan. 28—WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate has voted to confirm Elkhart County Superior Court Judge Gretchen Lund to serve on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana, as reported by a news release from the office of Senator Todd Young, R-Ind.

Also confirmed was Judge Cristal Brisco, formerly of St. Joseph County Superior Court, who Young introduced along with Lund at their confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in December.

The Northern District of Indiana covers the Fort Wayne, Hammond, South Bend, and Lafayette regions.

"Judge Brisco and Judge Lund are experienced, qualified jurists who have served honorably in state superior courts," said Young in the release. "They will be missed locally, but I trust they will bring the same sense of professionalism to the federal bench. I am proud to have helped shepherd their nominations through the Senate and look forward to their service."

Lund earned her law degree from Valparaiso University in 2001 after collecting a bachelor's degree in journalism from Butler University in Indianapolis, as reported by the Times of Northwest Indiana. She was elected to the Elkhart Superior Court as a Republican in 2014, and won a second six-year term in 2020. Lund also was judge of the Goshen City Court from 2008 to 2014, and previously worked as a deputy prosecutor, federal law clerk and as an associate at Ice Miller LLP.