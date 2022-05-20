We Like Lundin Gold's (TSE:LUG) Returns And Here's How They're Trending

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Lundin Gold:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.26 = US$366m ÷ (US$1.7b - US$342m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

So, Lundin Gold has an ROCE of 26%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 2.3% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Lundin Gold compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Lundin Gold here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

We're delighted to see that Lundin Gold is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 26% on its capital. In addition to that, Lundin Gold is employing 417% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 20% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

The Bottom Line On Lundin Gold's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Lundin Gold has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. And with a respectable 67% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Lundin Gold does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

