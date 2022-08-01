Lunenburg police officer shoots, kills dog that attacked man at Animal Control facility

A Lunenburg police officer fatally shot a dog that attacked a man at the town’s Animal Control facility.

The attack was reported just before noon on Monday. A Lunenburg officer arrived shortly after receiving the call and found the man in an outdoor kennel, lying on the ground, with the dog still attached to his arm.

The man had serious injuries throughout his body and face consistent with dog bites.

Lunenburg Police Chief Thomas Gammel said Animal Control made several attempts were made to stop the attack. The officer was able to get the man’s head clear of the dog and fired one shot to put the animal down.

“It was immediately clear due the injuries to the victim, and with no other alternatives available, the dog had to be put down to stop the attack,” Gammel said in a statement.

The victim was treated at the scene and flown to UMass Worcester. His condition is unknown at this time.

Gammel described the dog as a “brindle pit bull-type” and said it was found as a stray on Thursday. Lunenburg Police are attempting to locate its owner.

The identity of the victim is not being released.

