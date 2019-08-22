The 'lungs of the planet' are burning at a record rate. If too much of the Amazon disappears, that 'dieback' could turn the land into a savanna.

REUTERS/Bruno Kelly





The Amazon rainforest is burning at an unprecedented rate: More than 74,000 fires have sparked so far this year, compared to 40,000 total fires in 2018.

The Amazon has also seen record-breaking levels of deforestation. About three football fields' worth of rainforest per minute are being lost, primarily to infrastructure projects, logging, mining, and farming — much of which is not legal.

Scientists warn that if the forest loss passes a certain threshold, the Amazon may never recover and could become a savanna.

In this scenario, called "dieback," the death of rainforest trees and vegetation could release billions of tons of stored carbon into the atmosphere, warming the planet even further.

As thousands of fiery infernos rage across the Amazon rainforest, tropical vegetation, trees, and the fauna they house are being razed. Since August 15, more than 9,500 new forest fires have started across Brazil, primarily in the Amazon basin.

This year so far, scientists have recorded more than 74,000 fires in Brazil. That's nearly double 2018's total of about 40,000 fires. The surge marks an 83% increase in wildfires over the same period of 2018, Brazil's National Institute for Space Research reported. The largest state in Brazil, Amazonas, declared a state of emergency on Monday.

Already, 2019 has the highest number of fires observed in a single year since researchers began keeping track in 2013 — and there are still four months to go.

In addition to the destruction from these blazes, the Amazon was hit by record-breaking levels of deforestation last month, primarily due to infrastructure projects, logging, mining, and farming — much of which is not legal.

These fires, coupled with deforestation losses, could destroy so many trees that they trigger a doomsday scenario for the world's largest rainforest. Called a "dieback," the process would turn the Amazon into an African-savanna-type landscape.

In a dieback scenario, the tropical trees — and the fauna they support — would disappear, releasing up to 140 billion tons of stored carbon into the atmosphere and causing an uptick in already rising global temperatures.

About three football fields' worth of Amazonian trees are falling every minute

In the month of July, the Amazon lost 519 square miles (1,345 square kilometers) of rainforest. That's an area more than twice the size of Tokyo.

That set a new record for the most deforestation in the Amazon in a single month, The Guardian reported. The total deforested area in July was up 39% from the same month last year.

Data from Brazilian satellites indicated that about three football fields' worth of Amazonian trees are falling every minute.

The deforestation is directly linked to the fires in the Amazon, since farmers sometimes set the forest ablaze to make room for livestock pastures and crop fields. These purposeful burns can then get out of control.

As the world's largest rainforest, the Amazon plays a crucial role in keeping our planet's carbon-dioxide levels in check. Plants and trees take in carbon dioxide and release oxygen back into the air in their process of photosynthesis. This is why the Amazon, which covers 2.1 million square miles, is often referred to as the "lungs of the planet." It's also the reason that the Amazon's health is so important in the face of climate change.

What's more, at least 400 indigenous tribes live in the rainforest, and their cultures and livelihoods are intimately linked with the state of the Amazon.