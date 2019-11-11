What Is Luoyang Glass's (HKG:1108) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

It's really great to see that even after a strong run, Luoyang Glass (HKG:1108) shares have been powering on, with a gain of 31% in the last thirty days. But that gain wasn't enough to make shareholders whole, as the share price is still down 6.5% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does Luoyang Glass's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 18.11 that there is some investor optimism about Luoyang Glass. As you can see below, Luoyang Glass has a higher P/E than the average company (7.3) in the building industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Luoyang Glass shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Luoyang Glass increased earnings per share by an impressive 17% over the last twelve months.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Luoyang Glass's Balance Sheet

Luoyang Glass's net debt equates to 37% of its market capitalization. While that's enough to warrant consideration, it doesn't really concern us.

The Verdict On Luoyang Glass's P/E Ratio

Luoyang Glass's P/E is 18.1 which is above average (10.5) in its market. Its debt levels do not imperil its balance sheet and it is growing EPS strongly. Therefore, it's not particularly surprising that it has a above average P/E ratio. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about Luoyang Glass over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 13.8 back then to 18.1 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.