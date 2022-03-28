Lupita Nyongo's reaction to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Oscars goes viral

Lupita Nyong'o's reaction to the Oscars drama between Will Smith and Chris Rock has gone viral on Twitter.

Nyong'o was seated behind Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith during the Academy Awards ceremony and her reaction to the actor yelling at Rock was caught on camera.

Smith stormed the Oscars stage after Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith's balding head. The comedian had said he can't wait to see her in "G.I. Jane 2." Pinkett Smith has been struggling with alopecia and has spoken about the condition publicly.

Following the slap, Rock told the crowd, "Oh wow, Will Smith just smacked the s--t out of me."

OSCARS 2022: WILL SMITH SLAPS CHRIS ROCK OVER JADA PINKETT SMITH JOKE

"Leave my wife’s name out your f--king mouth," Smith yelled back in response.

"Wow, dude. It was a ‘G.I. Jane’ joke," Rock continued.

"Keep my wife's name out your f--king mouth," Smith repeated.

The incident ended with Rock saying he would not joke about Pinkett Smith again.

Representatives for Smith, Pinkett Smith and Rock have not responded to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The Academy released a statement after the event concluded saying it doesn't "condone violence of any form."

Nyong'o's face had viewers laughing at home as they all related to the confusion seen as the actress watched the back-and-forth in real time.

"I’m lupita during that entire will and chris situation," one user wrote on social media.

"All of us just now… We are all Lupita," another user wrote. That joke wasn’t even funny. #whatjusthappened."

A user even predicted Nyong'o's reaction would go viral.

"LUPITA'S REACTION BEHIND WILL SMITH IS DEFINETLY [sic] ABOUT TO BECOME A MEME HAHAHA."

Following the moment, P. Diddy got up on the stage and said, "Will and Chris, we're going to solve that like family at the gold party."

Nicole Kidman's shocked reaction photo went viral after the night ended, but the photo was not captured during the Will Smith/Chris Rock altercation.

Fans also speculated a photo of Nicole Kidman looking shocked was in reaction to Smith slapping Rock. However, Reuters photographers claimed the actress' moment caught on camera didn't happen at the same time.

According to footage of the night, Kidman was wearing Keith Urban's suit jacket at the time of the Smith/Rock altercation.