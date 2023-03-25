To lure workers, new Virginia Beach hotel holds ‘auditions’ for jobs

Summer’s right around the corner, and the hiring frenzy has begun at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Restaurants, hotels and attractions need workers to serve the influx of tourists heading to the beach. Over the past several years during the pandemic, employers scrambled to find enough staff.

But the situation seems to be improving with more businesses offering competitive wages and benefits, said Dee Nachnani, president of the Atlantic Avenue Association, which represents businesses and the community.

“All of us at the resort are recruiting right now,” he said. “We’ve been very optimistic about the upcoming season.”

The minimum wage increased to $12 an hour Jan. 1. Employers have posted open positions on employment websites, reached out to local colleges and put up “help wanted” signs. Others are getting creative.

Moxy, a trendy new hotel on 12th Street set to open June 1, took a nontraditional approach to attract employees this week.

Instead of a humdrum job fair, the hotel held “auditions” Thursday at The Shack.

Upon arrival, perspective “cast members” were given a number and a free drink ticket. They posed for a headshot and noshed on juicy beef tenderloin bites, sweet potato and pimento cheese biscuits, and chips with crab dip while a DJ cranked out tunes.

“I’ve never been to a hiring event like this before,” said Sasha Wiley, 22, of Chesapeake, who was applying for a front desk job. “This is more welcoming and fun.”

The Virginia Beach tourism industry supported more than 31,000 jobs and $800 million in labor income in 2021, according to the city.

Moxy is a new Marriott brand currently in 28 U.S. cities. It’s known for its stylish, hostel-like, youthful feel. Patrons check in at the bar. A two-story slide lands in the lobby.

It was fitting for the job event to have a quirky edge and be held in a popular venue for young crowds at the Oceanfront’s South End, said developer Rob Murphy, vice president of Suburban Capital.

The Virginia Beach-based company also recently built the Hyatt Place on 36th Street, site of the former Belvedere Hotel.

Story continues

Murphy wanted to bring back the iconic Belvedere Coffee Shop & Diner in the Hyatt but ran out of space, he said. So, it will get a second life in the Moxy. The developer will recreate the original luncheonette counter and add a large picture window that faces the ocean.

Floyd Bennett, of Virginia Beach, hoped to land a role as a cook at the auditions. He’s worked in restaurants before, but not in a hotel.

“I’m looking forward to a change of scenery,” said Bennett, 41.

Moxy will hire 30-40 people; pay depends on experience, but cooks start at $18 an hour; front desk workers and housekeepers start at $15.

When Genevieve Ebarle’s number was called, the 31-year-old Norfolk resident took a seat on a stool in front of three casting directors, who would determine if she was a good match for the front desk role.

Ebarle was asked to describe herself in three words, share the top songs on her playlist and give a cold read of lines she’ll say when hotel guest arrive.

Callbacks will be next week.

Stacy Parker, 757-222-5125, stacy.parker@pilotonline.com