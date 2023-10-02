Lured by the license plate? Injured creature finds ‘unique’ hiding spot in Florida

An injured raccoon found a “unique place to seek refuge” on Monday, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

The agency’s Facebook post reports that a local worker from the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) was investigating a call about the furball wandering around in the area, near the Druid Road bike trail.

When the woman tried to nab the critter, it fled and found the nearest hiding space — the engine compartment of a Hyundai Elantra. That’s when the cops were called.

Pictures on the post show the animal rescue employee on the ground by the car attempting to reach the creature. Other snaps show an officer poking around in the front of the blue car with a dog pole. After about 15 minutes, he was able to “gingerly extract” the raccoon with the tool, and the critter was taken for medical treatment.

The department jokes that the raccoon, whose ailment was not specified, may have been lured by the “friendly alligator” on the Hyundai’s license plate.