Lurgan: Vigil to be held for man named locally as murder victim

A vigil is to be held on Wednesday night for a man who has been named locally as the victim of a murder in Lurgan.

Family and friends of Odhrán Kelly, 23, say they want to remember him as a "loving, funny and caring" person.

A major police investigation has been taking place since a man's body was found in the Edward Street area in the early hours of Sunday.

Forensic teams and police officers have remained there for a third day.

Two women, aged 35 and 43, and a 31-year-old man who were arrested on Sunday on suspicion of murder remain in police custody.

Floral tributes have been placed close to the scene.

The area inside a police cordon includes a block of flats and a nearby green space where a car was found burnt out.

The police did not reveal the gender of the victim until Monday evening.

Police's witness appeal

Det Ch Insp Anthony Kelly, who is leading the investigation, said CCTV footage showed three people close to the burning car.

"I believe these people may have witnessed the suspects in the area and I would like to speak to them to find out what they know," he said.

"My thoughts remain with the victim's family who are still trying to comprehend this horrific incident."

Det Ch Insp Kelly said a post mortem was taking place and it is hoped the victim will be identified "imminently".

He added: "I am aware there may be some video footage circulating on social media and I would be keen to see it."

Police have appealed for CCTV footage or information from anyone who was around the Edward Street area between 02:00 and 05:00 GMT on Sunday.

A Major Incident Public Portal where anyone can upload footage has also been set up.