Lurking alligator traps swimmers on platform in middle of Texas lake, videos show

Swimmers were trapped on a raised platform in a Texas lake as an alligator lurked nearby, videos show.

The videos shared Sunday, May 28, by a TikTok user showed dozens of swimmers along the Huntsville State Park shore while others were trapped on the platform.

Alligators are among the creatures that live in the lake, which is in a northern suburb of Houston. Many people said in the TikTok comments that visitors are often warned about the lake’s habitants.

But some likely didn’t get the memo.

“Sorry humans but the gators are in their natural habitat,” one commenter said.

“Those people way too calm. I would’ve been watching from my house,” another commenter said of the people on the shore.

Additional videos show a park ranger in a boat rescuing the trapped swimmers. It’s unclear how long the swimmers were stranded.

“Everyone is out of danger thanks to the rangers,” the TikTok creator said.

