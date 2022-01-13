LUS Fiber makes $31-million bid to expand high-speed internet to rural Acadiana

Andrew Capps, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
·3 min read

LUS Fiber is making a $31-million bid to expand its high-speed fiber internet service to over 20,000 potential customers across Acadiana through the state’s GUMBO program.

LUS Fiber is the only municipally-owned internet service provider in the state, and its expansion plan will rely on $19 million from the GUMBO program, which seeks to expand broadband internet access to the nearly 450,000 Louisianans in underserved communities using $180 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds.

GUMBO: LUS Fiber wins big with inclusion in $180 million internet grant program

The program received $440 million in funding requests from internet companies around the state last year, far more than it can meet, and anticipates awarding funds to projects in late March or early April.

LUS Fiber’s project will span six Acadiana parishes, excluding Lafayette, and add 200 miles of new fiber optic infrastructure to reach 16,435 homes and 3,591 businesses with internet speeds as high as 10 Gbps and residential plans starting at $58 per month for 60 Mbps.

The project is composed of seven parts:

  • Vermilion Parish | $11.1m | 6,581 homes & 1,592 businesses

  • Acadia Parish | $8.2m | 4,448 homes & 962 businesses

  • Iberia Parish | $1.3m | 659 homes & 183 businesses

  • St. Martin Parish | $6.0m | 2,614 homes & 295 businesses

  • St. Landry Parish | $1.5m | 185 homes & 24 businesses

  • Evangeline Parish | $268k | 165 homes & 8 businesses

  • St. Landry Economic Corridor | $2.3m | 1,783 homes & 527 businesses

The project stands to become a lifeline for Acadiana’s myriad small towns whose populations are dwindling as businesses and residents remain choked by unusably slow internet speeds.

A report by the Acadiana Planning Commission last year found that 29% of businesses and a third of households in the eight-parish region lack access to reliable internet with basic upload and download speeds

Acadiana Planning Commission CEO Monique Boulet announced a $3.1 million grant for LUS Fiber to build a high-speed internet backbone along U.S. Hwy 90 between Lafayette and Iberia Parish on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.
Acadiana Planning Commission CEO Monique Boulet announced a $3.1 million grant for LUS Fiber to build a high-speed internet backbone along U.S. Hwy 90 between Lafayette and Iberia Parish on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.

The plan to expand LUS Fiber has been widely supported by leaders in rural parishes surrounding Lafayette who have championed high-speed internet expansion as a means of saving small towns from erasure.

Those leaders are putting up $7 million in local matching funds to help secure the project’s $19 million request from the state’s GUMBO program, alongside $5 million in installation services by LUS Fiber.

“This is truly an incredible opportunity for LUS Fiber to lay the infrastructure needed to extend broadband services to those areas of Acadiana that are underserved,” LUS Fiber Director Ryan Meche said.

Report: Bad internet is strangling rural Acadiana, report says, as millions available for upgrades

“It’s been an honor for our entire LUS Fiber team to work with leadership from each community to potentially receive this GUMBO funding. We are excited to work closely with each parish administration as we move forward toward providing broadband services in these areas,” Meche added.

Longtime LUS Fiber engineer Ryan Meche will take over as director of the municipal telecom, Mayor-President Josh Guillory announced on Monday, March 29, 2021.
Longtime LUS Fiber engineer Ryan Meche will take over as director of the municipal telecom, Mayor-President Josh Guillory announced on Monday, March 29, 2021.

"In today’s world, broadband is a requirement for growing and thriving communities and we commend the leadership of these areas for their efforts in providing their residents and businesses with equitable access and opportunities.”

The exact locations of LUS Fiber’s proposed expansion are typically considered trade secrets and were not released as part of its GUMBO grant applications. The telecom has already dedicated more than 300 engineering hours to the project and expects to be ready to begin work as soon as funding is awarded.

Fiber expansion: LUS Fiber wins $3 million grant to build high-speed internet backbone on US Hwy 90

The project’s expanded customer base could become a major source of revenue for the city-owned internet provider, particularly with GUMBO funding to offset the expensive cost of fiber optic infrastructure. LUS Fiber currently provides internet to about 25,000 customers, mainly in Lafayette Parish.

“This puts us in the black so much easier to go and quickly expand,” Meche said.

“This takes out a lot of hurdles for us to do what we do best, which is provide community broadband,” he added.

Follow Andrew Capps on Twitter or send an email to acapps@theadvertiser.com.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LUS Fiber seeks $19 million grant to expand internet in rural Acadiana

