Lusch-Rymski wedding

MONROE — Kasey Rae Lusch and Zachary Luis Rymski were joined in marriage May 27, during a three-day Polish traditional and cultural wedding.

Several Polish nuptial ceremonies were held; locations included: The Toledo Zoo Museum of Natural History in Toledo, St. Michael Catholic Church in Monroe, The Toledo Zoo Aquarium in Toledo and The Heights at The Renaissance Hotel in Toledo. Polish traditional and cultural wedding ceremonies included the couple’s: Kolacja Przedślubna, Traditional Polish Bread & Salt Ceremony, The Oczepiny, and The Poprawiny.

The couple’s Przyjęcie Zaręczynowe was held at the Toledo Zoo Arctic Encounter; their Prysznic Weselny was held at The Toledo Zoo Sapphire Room.

Kasey Rae Lusch and Zachary Luis Rymski are shown with their wedding party.

The bride is the daughter of Craig Rice and Victoria Rice of Palmetto, Florida and Michael Lusch and Jacqueline Lusch of Monroe.

The bridegroom is the son of Edward Rymski and Mary Borowski-Rymski of New Baltimore.

The bride was given in marriage and escorted by man of honor and best man, Nicholas Rysz.

The couple had a 26-person wedding party. Kellee Dunn Lewis was the head matron of honor. Rebecca Rymski, sister of the bridegroom, was the maid of honor. The matrons of honor were Rachel Ochkur and Shelby Musko.

The bridesmaids were Joni Newton, Victoria Rickel, Amanda Westfall, Philomena Giarmo Laboe, Dinisha Paul and Mykenna Donnersbach.

Aidan Rickel, musician and organist, was the head best man. Best men were Sean Hromek and Cory Musko.

Groomsmen were Byron Lewis, Wesley Pederson, Jake Westfall Cory Moeller, Justin Baurle, Iqbal Chungh and Lee Thurman

The flower girl was Olive Lusch, niece of the bride. The ring bearer was Walter Lewis.

The ushers were Craig Rice, stepfather of the bride, and Keyan Lusch, brother of the bride.

Polish cultural music and traditional Polish wedding prayers were provided by Edward Rymski, the bridegroom’s father.

A reception was held at The Toledo Zoo – Aquarium.

The couple are planning an Icelandic cruise for their wedding trip on their wedding anniversary. The couple went on a Michigan honeymoon to Traverse City.

The bride is a 2008 graduate of St. Mary Catholic Central High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree from The University of Toledo and a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling from the University of Toledo. She is a Ph.D. student at UT, where she had been a professor. The bride is also a 2024 1L law student at UT. She plans to practice law as an attorney and is interested in health law and civil rights law.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

She is a psychotherapist, psychoeducator, disability advocate and owner of Wise Owl Counseling & Consulting, PLLC.

The bridegroom is a 2011 graduate of Anchor Bay High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Wayne State University, majoring in geology. The bridegroom is also a 2024 1L law student at UT. He plans to practice law as an attorney and is interested in environmental law and patent law.

He is a cartographer and geospatial analyst. He is also co-owner of Wise Owl Collaborative, LLC with his wife.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Lusch-Rymski wedding