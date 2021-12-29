LUSD receives funding to stop school violence

Dec. 29—The Lodi Unified School District received an early Christmas gift from the U.S Department of Justice last week that will help the agency prevent violence in schools.

The DOJ on Dec. 23 announced it had awarded $125 million in STOP School Violence Act funding to schools across the country, of which Lodi Unified will receive $165,728.

A statement from the district was not provided by press time.

The grants, awarded by the Office of Justice Programs' Bureau of Justice Assistance and the DOJ's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, will help implement safety measures in and around schools, support school violence prevention efforts, provide training to school staff and students, and implement credible threat assessments, the DOJ said.

"The Justice Department has no greater responsibility than protecting Americans from harm," Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in media statement last week.

"Schools must be safe places to learn, and today's investment of more than $125 million under the STOP School Violence Act will help ensure that they are," he said.

Lodi Unified was one of two districts in Northern California to receive an award along with Antioch Unified School District, which was given $492,451.

Two Central California districts — Parlier and Selma unified in Fresno County — also received awards.

A total of 10 districts in the state will receive grant funding through the STOP School Violence Act.

"The safety of our nation's children is an essential part of our public safety mission," COPS Office acting director Robert Chapman said in Thursday's media statement.

"The awards announced today will fund a variety of school safety equipment and programs that will help ensure student success in supportive and safe environments," he said.

The Students, Teachers and Officers Preventing School Violence Act of 2018 gives the DOJ the authority to provide awards directly to states, local governments, Indian Tribes and public agencies such as school districts and law enforcement to improve security at schools and on campuses through evidence-based school safety programs.

The act also provides grants to ensure a positive school climate by helping students and teachers recognize, respond quickly to and help prevent acts of violence.

The BJA provided nearly $74 million for 78 of the STOP School Violence Act awards, intended to support training and education for both school staff and students on topics such as preventing violence against others and themselves, including anti-bullying training.

The awards also provide specialized training for school officials to respond to mental health crises.

In addition, funds help develop and implement multidisciplinary threat assessment or intervention teams, as well as design technology solutions such as anonymous reporting systems, hotlines and websites. The COPS School Violence Prevention Program provided nearly $52 million for 153 awards, and are to be used for law enforcement coordination and officers training to prevent student violence;

The SVPP monies can also be used to provide locks, lighting and other deterrent measures, expedited notification technology to contact law enforcement during an emergency, and other measures that provide a significant improvement in security.

In 2019, Lodi Unified partnered with Sandy Hook Promise to introduce the Say Something Anonymous Reporting System, which allows students, parents and teachers to report suspected bullying or suicidal teens to a crisis center anonymously through the Say Something app, website or hotline.