Lush gardens. A waterfall. An airport built to awe in Singapore is quieted by COVID-19

The butterfly garden at Changi Airport in Singapore. Passenger traffic has plunged 99% at the airport since April as the COVID-19 pandemic brought travel to a halt. (Wong Maye-E / Associated Press)

Flying is often an afterthought when visiting Singapore’s Changi Airport.

With its butterfly and orchid gardens, custom-made airport fragrance and glass-domed mall housing the world’s tallest indoor waterfall , the experience is considered the gold standard of international airports — a stark example of everything it’s austere American counterparts are not.

But the airport crowned the world’s best eight years running has been humbled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Passenger traffic has plunged 99% since April. The groundbreaking of a fifth terminal on a plot of land roughly the size of LAX was shelved for two years. And airport executives, more accustomed to showing off whimsical amenities like a five-story double helix playground , are instead mustering enthusiasm for new safety measures such as a roving disinfectant-misting robot, contact-less elevator buttons and ultraviolet-cleansing escalator handrails.

Reduced to a trickle of passengers, Changi and other airports in Asia built to awe visitors are now focused on serving as the first lines of defense against the spread of COVID-19. It is less these days about conjuring serenity amid grandeur than it is laying out an uneasy tableau of temperature screenings, quarantine notices and swab testing.

The airport's butterfly garden is designed to be a tropical nature retreat for passengers. (John S. Lander / LightRocket) More

Changi and its peers such as Hong Kong International Airport and South Korea’s Incheon International Airport could operate as shells of themselves in the months, and perhaps, years to come, prompting a reshuffling of the competitive landscape and a reimagining of the role of airports in a much-changed world.

“Until the pandemic is overcome, the temptation is to think that frills are unnecessary, and that all one needs is a safe and secure way to get to one's flight,” said Alan Tan, an aviation industry expert at the National University of Singapore. “But the airport that can find the sweet spot in between protecting passengers' health and providing a comfortable experience will emerge as the hub of choice.”

The existential crisis marks a dramatic reversal for the aviation industry in Asia, which was in the middle of the biggest expansion in the world less than one year ago.

Steady economic growth, a flourishing middle class and a surge in tourism and budget airlines fueled demand for new passenger terminals and runways in China, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines and South Korea.

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for 45% of global passenger growth in the decade ending in 2018, according to Airports Council International Asia-Pacific, a trade group.

In that time, the number of so-called mega-airports in the region — facilities that handle more than 40 million passengers per year — grew to 23 from 3.

Unrestricted by the land constraints and NIMBYism that complicates modernizing outdated airports in the U.S., Asia added behemoths like the $11.3 billion Beijing Daxing International Airport, which is expected to be the world’s busiest in coming decades. Hong Kong committed $18 billion to expand its airport with a third runway and an additional terminal, while also making plans for an adjacent $20 billion shopping center (LAX’s long-awaited $14 billion makeover, which includes a satellite concourse and a train, is still on track despite the pandemic, a spokesperson said).

“Unlike other regions, every country you looked at in Asia had substantial expansion in airports,” said Sajal Kishore, senior director for global infrastructure ratings at Fitch Ratings. “Now everything has changed. We probably won’t return to 2019 levels until 2021 or 2022.”

That may be optimistic. A vaccine may not be widely distributed until 2023, leaving the aviation industry in increasing financial peril. Airlines such as Malaysia’s low-cost carrier AirAsia, which had its shares suspended Wednesday, are teetering on the edge of insolvency.