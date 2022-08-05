Get a lush, green lawn—and lower water bills—with the best smart sprinkler we’ve ever tested

The Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller works with Amazon Echo, Apple HomeKit and Google Home.

If you’re tired of keeping up with ever changing weather forecasts and dealing with clunky dials, it’s time to ditch your old school manual sprinkler setup for an automatic, app-controlled smart sprinkler controller like the best one we've ever tested, the Rachio 3.

Rachio’s smart irrigation controller is full of smart features to aid with remote management, including intuitive features that make automatic adjustments to keep your grass green and water bills low.

With features like Weather Intelligence, the Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller uses local weather forecast data to make intuitive adjustments to your watering schedule, like skipping a cycle when rain or high wind is predicted. This is beneficial for you and your grass. Too much water may cause disease and rot, and the more water you’re using, the more it will cost you.

The Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller is the secret to a greener lawn.

Another Rachio sprinkler controller feature, Smart Cycle, splits watering times into shorter, more frequent cycles to prevent runoff, resulting in a more effective and efficient way to water the grass.

The controller is easy to use with the Rachio app, available for iOS and Android, where you can set watering schedules, check the status of your irrigation system and turn your sprinklers on/off remotely. The app also displays data about your water usage, providing helpful, real-time insight into your irrigation system’s overall consumption.

In addition to the app, the Rachio 3 also works for voice control with the three major smart assistants: Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant. When using voice commands, you can ask your preferred smart assistant things like water certain zones or delay a watering cycle—all helpful features if you’ve got your hands full and a smart speaker nearby.

With today’s wacky weather patterns, it can be hard to give your grass the right amount to drink all by yourself. With the Rachio 3, you never have to worry about another flubbed forecast again. For a hands-off approach, let a smart sprinkler controller manage your in-ground irrigation system.

