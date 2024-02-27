LusoCentro to celebrate International Women’s Day with Cabo Verdean scholar

NEW BEDFORD - Dr. Terza A. Silva Lima-Neves is a woman who wears many hats: she’s a kriola (Cape Verdean woman), wife, mother, educator, scholar, and activist.

On Thursday, March 7, she will share her expertise and experiences at a special event hosted by Bristol Community College’s LusoCentro to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Starting at 6 p.m., she will deliver the lecture ‘Vivê Bô Vida Kriola: Critical Perspectives on Gender, Transnationalism, and Cabo Verdean Communities,’ at BCC’s New Bedford campus, 800 Purchase St.

“I was reared in a family of powerful women who made life happen regardless of the economic and social circumstances around them,” Dr. Lima-Neves writes in her personal website. “As a Black African woman, I was born to be a servant to my community, to tell my story, to empower and be empowered, to inspire and be inspired.”

Born in Cape Verde, she immigrated to the United States with her family when she was a teenager, settling in Pawtucket, R.I.

She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Providence College and master’s and doctorate’s degrees in Political Science from Clark Atlanta University.

She is currently a Political Science professor and chair of the Department of Social Sciences and Interdisciplinary Studies at Johnson C. Smith University in North Carolina.

Her research and published scholarship focus on Cabo Verdean women and gender studies, global gender studies, and the modern Black African diasporas.

She is the principal editor of the book ‘Cabo Verdean Women Writing Remembrance, Resilience, and Revolution: Kriolas Poderosas,’ published in 2021 by Lexington Press.

The lecture will be held in collaboration with the Pedro Pires Institute for Cape Verdean Studies at Bridgewater State University, and the Cape Verdean Association in New Bedford.

The event is free an open to the public, with the financial support of the Camões Institute of Portugal.

For more information, contact LusoCentro’s Director Dr. Carlos Almeida at carlos.almeida@bristolcc.edu or Dr. Angelo Barbosa, the director of the Pedro Pires Institute for Cape Verdean Studies, at alopesbarbosa@bridgew.edu.

