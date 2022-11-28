Luster Industries Bhd (KLSE:LUSTER) shareholders have endured a 28% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Luster Industries Bhd (KLSE:LUSTER) share price up 20% in a single quarter. But that is minimal compensation for the share price under-performance over the last year. In fact the stock is down 28% in the last year, well below the market return.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Luster Industries Bhd share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 42%. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

It's surprising to see the share price fall so much, despite the improved EPS. But we might find some different metrics explain the share price movements better.

In contrast, the 8.9% drop in revenue is a real concern. If the market sees the weak revenue as jeopardising EPS, that could explain the lower share price.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Luster Industries Bhd's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Luster Industries Bhd shareholders are down 28% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 1.2%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 4% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Luster Industries Bhd better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Luster Industries Bhd (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on MY exchanges.

