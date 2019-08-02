Luther Burbank Corporation (NASDAQ:LBC) Will Pay A 0.5% Dividend In 4 Days

Luther Burbank Corporation (NASDAQ:LBC) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days time. You can purchase shares before the 7th of August in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 19th of August.

Luther Burbank's next dividend payment will be US$0.058 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.23 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Luther Burbank has a trailing yield of 2.1% on the current share price of $10.89. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see Luther Burbank paying out a modest 28% of its earnings.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's not encouraging to see that Luther Burbank's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Luther Burbank's dividend payments are effectively flat on where they were two years ago.

The Bottom Line

Is Luther Burbank worth buying for its dividend? Luther Burbank's earnings per share have not grown at all in recent years, although we like that it is paying out a low percentage of its earnings. It doesn't appear an outstanding opportunity, but could be worth a closer look.

