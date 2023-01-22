Lutherans ordain first Palestinian woman pastor in Holy Land

2
·1 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Lutheran church ceremony in Jerusalem on Sunday ordained the first Palestinian female pastor in the Holy Land.

Sally Azar will head the English-speaking congregation at the Church of the Redeemer, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jordan and the Holy Land said.

Her ordination was held before a packed crowd inside the church in Jerusalem's Old City.

The West Bank and Gaza Strip were home to around 47,000 Christians as of 2017, according to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics. Most Palestinian Christians belong to denominations that do not allow female clergy.

A very small minority belong to Protestant congregations that have women as ministers.

The Evangelical Lutheran Church says it has around 3,000 adherents in Jerusalem, the West Bank and Jordan.

Azar will be one of five ordained women in the Middle East, joining one in Syria and three in Lebanon, according to the Middle East Council of Churches.

Recommended Stories

  • Brazil's new president works to reverse Amazon deforestation

    Shaking a traditional rattle, Brazil’s incoming head of Indigenous affairs recently walked through every corner of the agency’s headquarters — even its coffee room — as she invoked help from ancestors during a ritual cleansing. The ritual carried extra meaning for Joenia Wapichana, Brazil’s first Indigenous woman to command the agency charged with protecting the Amazon rainforest and its people. Once she is sworn in next month under newly inaugurated President Luiz Inácio da Silva, Wapichana promises to clean house at an agency that critics say has allowed the Amazon's resources to be exploited at the expense of the environment.

  • Neighbor shoots and kills person accused of trying break into home, Texas cops say

    He heard a suspicious noise coming from his neighbor’s house and went to investigate, he told police.

  • Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi shares her top 3 tips for upgrading your store-bought desserts

    The "Bake Squad" host shared her advice on how people can elevate store-bought cakes, cookies, or other desserts for any occasion.

  • Joss Stone says 2011 murder plot made her more ‘safety conscious’: ‘People do sometimes try to kill you’

    Singer said her changed attitude was a ‘blessing’

  • Angry Former Mercedes-Benz Employee Trashes 50 Vehicles

    Talk about workplace violence!

  • Period Underwear Brand Thinx Reaches Settlement. Here's How Customers Can Get a Refund

    Thinx, a popular period underwear brand, was involved in a class action lawsuit, Dickens, et al. v. Thinx Inc. Plaintiffs alleged that third-party testing showed Thinx products contained per-and-polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which are human-made chemicals. In a settlement, Thinx agreed to pay $4 million into a cash fund and may pay up to an additional $1 million if needed to pay valid claims. Settlement class members who submit valid claims can receive cash reimbursement or a discount voucher.

  • Atlanta police shooting protest turns violent

    A protest against a law enforcement shooting in Atlanta turned violent on Saturday night, with demonstrators setting a police car on fire and damaging property, according to the city’s mayor. The protest stemmed from the police shooting of an activist, Manuel Teran, 26, during a raid to clear the construction site of a public safety…

  • Shiprock native and veteran relishes role of supplying help to other Navajo veterans

    The Diné Naazbaa Partnership works under a model that values personal interaction with veterans to build trust and establish long-term relationships.

  • Aubrey Plaza Monologue

    First-time host Aubrey Plaza talks about growing up in Delaware and working at 30 Rock as a former NBC Page before giving a tour of the SNL's studio 8H.

  • Advocates eye post-Roe steps ahead of anniversary

    STORY: Thousands of anti-abortion campaigners rallied in Washington on Friday for the 50th annual "March for Life."The event marks a new chapter for the movement that has organized for decades around overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that recognized a women's right to an abortion."We reversed Roe v. Wade!"With that goal now accomplished after the U.S. Supreme Court threw out Roe's precedent and gutted federal abortion rights last June, ..."Should we still march?" ... leaders like March For Life president Jeanne Mancini say they are now eyeing further limits on abortion both federally and at the state level.“Ideally what would happen is that hearts and minds would be changed so that abortion was unthinkable in our culture.” ... “And that women who were facing unexpected pregnancies would have all the support that they need to choose life and even in some cases, choose adoption. So that would be an ideal over the next decade.”Ianthe Metzger, with the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, says her sights are also set squarely at the state level. “…that is really our priority right now, working with lawmakers in states where we can and really building a new health care landscape that really speaks to the moment and meets the crisis that the Supreme Court created when they overturned Roe.”With a patchwork of lawsuits and emergency court orders across the country sparked by the Supreme Court's June ruling, Washington and Lee law professor Carliss Chatman says it all adds up to a legal “quagmire."“When you are confused about the legality of abortion, in many ways, that can serve as a de facto total ban.”A report from the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive rights research and advocacy organization, said more than 20 million women of childbearing age have lost access to abortion procedures since the ruling.White House officials say Democratic President Joe Biden will keep pushing back against anti-abortion legislation in Congress, including Republican efforts to pass a national abortion ban.To make that point, Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Florida on Sunday to deliver remarks on the 50th anniversary of Roe.March for Life organizers aim to hold 10 state marches in 2023, including in Arizona, Virginia, California and Connecticut, and Mancini hopes they will reach all 50 states within the next 10 years.

  • ReAwaken America Nashville: How locals are reacting to major right-wing event

    The nation's largest gathering of proponents of Christian nationalism is in town this weekend. What to expect and how locals are reacting.

  • Rep. Nancy Pelosi Gives Emotional Update On Husband's Health

    Paul Pelosi has been going out in public occasionally, as a doctor suggested he needed "something to look forward to," according to the former House speaker.

  • Brighton, Howell Catholic churches 'disassociate' from Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts over diversity, legal issues

    St. Patrick Catholic Parish in Brighton and St. Joseph in Howell have decided to disassociate from the Boy Scouts of America organization because of contradicting teachings

  • Active scene, large police presence forces Scottsdale residents to shelter inside

    Morgan Reid sent footage of a Scottsdale Police investigation near McDowell and Scottsdale roads on the evening of Jan. 21. Police say the scene is active and for residents to stay inside.

  • Sundance Documentary Reveals Evidence Against Brett Kavanaugh

    The secretive film suggests the Supreme Court justice may have sexually assaulted one more person.

  • Rep. George Santos responds to drag-queen photos: 'I was young and I had fun at a festival'

    New York Republican Rep. George Santos appeared to admit he had dressed in woman's clothes, but he denied he was a "drag queen."

  • Residents told to 'vacate' flooded mobile home park in East Naples; county didn't order it

    A notice to 'vacate immediately' caused panic among residents of the Harmony Shores mobile home park. Collier County didn't issue the order.

  • Taunton shaken after Neo-Nazis disrupt family-friendly library drag event: Top stories

    These were the Top 5 stories of the past week, according to Taunton Daily Gazette readers

  • Native Hawaiians flock to Las Vegas for affordable living

    Kona Purdy never wanted to live anywhere but Hawaii. As a Native Hawaiian, he wanted his children to grow up like he did: rooted in their culture, and nourished by the mountains and ocean. It felt cramped, but the Purdys accepted that this was the price to survive in their homeland.

  • How a 7-year-old helped investigators solve her mom's murder

    After being the sole eyewitness to her mother's brutal murder, 7-year-old Charlie Clayton sat down with investigators just hours later to tell them everything she saw. A new "20/20" revisits the murder case of Kelley Clayton, an upstate New York mother who was beaten to death by a masked man in 2015. Thomas Clayton, Kelley's husband, and his former employee, Michael Beard, were found guilty of orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot.