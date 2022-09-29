Luton Airport delivered 15 years' of growth in five years, inquiry hears

An inquiry is reviewing London Luton Airport's plans to increase passenger capacity and amend noise contours.

An airport delivered 15 years' worth of growth in five years, a planning inquiry heard.

Plans to increase London Luton Airport's passenger capacity from 18 million to 19 million per year and amend noise contours were approved by Luton Borough Council in December.

The airport is owned by the council's company, Luton Rising.

A public inquiry is taking place after the government said the main aspects of development should be reviewed.

The airport is run by a separate private company, London Luton Airport Operations Limited, which submitted the expansion plans.

Local protest group Luton and District Association, for the Control of Aircraft Noise (LADACAN) has opposed the plans, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Richard Wald KC, representing the group, said: "This is an application borne of over rapid and non-mitigated increase in throughput, which delivered 15 years' growth in just five years, causing an out of balance increase in impacts.

"The passenger cap was also breached in 2019, nine full years ahead of its expiry and the achievement of a long-term reduction of noise contour areas by 2028."

The airport is operated by a private company, entirely separate from the council, under a concession agreement

Mr Wald said the council was "aware and involved in the accelerated growth without taking any effective steps to enforce against known planning breaches".

"In 2019, by the applicant's own admission, some 30 flights during the day and 13 by night were being flown during the busy summer period over and above what was properly permitted, largely by unmodernised aircraft making more noise and carbon emissions," he added.

Mr Wald said due to the alignment of the runway, much of the environmental impact fell on "the towns and villages on north and west Hertfordshire, west into the Aylesbury Vale and Chilterns, and north into Huntingdonshire".

Representing independent charity CPRE, Gethin Thomas said the plans would "result in an increase of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases".

"The future reductions promised from 2027 onwards are contingent on the same promise made previously, better and quieter aircraft, coupled with a long-term noise strategy," Mr Thomas said.

"CRPE Hertfordshire remains deeply concerned those promises wouldn't be fulfilled, and the impact on the countryside will be substantial and long lasting."

John Steel KC, representing Luton Borough Council, said acoustic consultant concluded "there'd be no material adverse impact caused by the proposed increase in passengers to 19 million".

He said there was no national policy that "proposes a cap on or no growth of airports".

"The opposite is true. Growth would be supported where justified," Mr Steel said.

