Luton Airport Fire: Man arrested over car park blaze

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after a fire that destroyed more than 1,400 vehicles at Luton Airport.

The blaze broke out on level three of Car Park Terminal 2 on 10 October.

Bedfordshire Police said the man was released on bail while the inquiry continued.

It is believed the man was arrested as a precaution and the investigation so far suggests the fire started accidentally due to a vehicle fault.

The fire is thought to have started in a diesel car before spreading rapidly.

Airport bosses said the car park was likely to be demolished and the operation to remove the cars would help to stabilise it.

The driverless shuttle link that carries passengers to the airport reopened earlier after the fire forced the suspension of the service.

