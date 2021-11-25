Lutz man accused of killing and dismembering woman, dumping body into Tampa Bay

TAMPA — A Lutz man already in custody on drug charges was arrested by Tampa police Wednesday for killing a woman and dumping her dismembered body into McKay Bay, the northeastern corner of Tampa Bay.

Robert Kessler, 69, was arrested on drug charges this week while police were investigating him for homicide. He will now face additional charges of second-degree murder and abuse of a dead human body, said Interim Police Chief Ruben Delgado at a press conference Wednesday night.

The woman killed was identified as Stephanie Crone-Overholts of Erie, Pennsylvania. Her age was not released by police.

Body parts were first spotted in McKay Bay on Nov. 11 by fishermen near the 22nd Street Causeway Bridge, police said. More body parts were discovered the following day, which included a human leg with a tattoo.

A photo of the tattoo was released by police and went viral online. Posts eventually made it back to Crone-Overholts’ family in Pennsylvania, who told police the tattoo — which featured three hearts with the names Sean, Greg and Zach below her lower right calf — belonged to Crone-Overholts.

The exact relationship between Kessler and Crone-Overholts was still unknown Wednesday, Delgado said. The two had been living together after meeting at a fast-food restaurant. After her family identified her as the woman killed, police say they searched Kessler’s van and his home. Both had Crone-Overholts’ blood inside.

Police said they do not know the exact day Crone-Overholts was killed or when her body parts were dumped into Tampa Bay. A motive behind the killing has not been released.

Delgado said the investigation included help from the Sheriff’s Office in Pasco and Pinellas counties, as well as the Florida Wildlife Commission and Coast Guard.