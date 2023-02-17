Luxchem Corporation Berhad Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS: RM0.043 (vs RM0.068 in FY 2021)

Luxchem Corporation Berhad (KLSE:LUXCHEM) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: RM802.8m (down 13% from FY 2021).

  • Net income: RM45.6m (down 33% from FY 2021).

  • Profit margin: 5.7% (down from 7.4% in FY 2021). The decrease in margin was driven by lower revenue.

  • EPS: RM0.043 (down from RM0.068 in FY 2021).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Luxchem Corporation Berhad shares are down 1.9% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Luxchem Corporation Berhad that you should be aware of.

