This Luxe $330,000 a Week Fiji Island Buyout Gives Whole New Meaning to the Words ‘All-Inclusive’

Forget your typical tropical vacation. One luxe hotel in Fiju is now offering you and a few of your closest pals the chance to have an entire island property to yourselves.

The storied Wakaya Club & Spa has recently launched a new buyout initiative where you can bring up to 31 companions for an epic all-inclusive escape. Located on Fiji’s Wakaya Island, the resort is known for its pristine beaches and stunning rain forests. The experience, priced from $330,750 per week, lets you and your friends pick among the hotel’s 10 free-standing waterfront cottages, each with a unique vibe and ambiance.

One abode worth fighting over is the extravagant Sega Na Leqa residence, which sits on the property’s 2,200 acres of lush green land with ocean views. The serene accommodation was launched earlier this year and includes a start-of-the-art kitchen, a library and a master wing that has two separate bathrooms, plus an exercise room with a private pool. Families will be happy to know there is a complimentary nanny service, so you can bring the kids and still spend some alone time with your partner. There’s also the personal butler service, so you won’t waste time stressing about itineraries when you could be sitting ocean-side.

Regarding mealtime, the on-site private chef is ready to cater to your group. The menu consists of a blend of South Pacific traditions through farm-to-table cuisine. You’ll be able to forage for ingredients at the property’s farm before passing them off to culinary team, who will then include the items in their their dishes. If you feel like adding some Fijian flavors to your meal prep at home, sign up for the hotel’s cooking classes—or enjoy the cuisine during a private beach picnic. For those looking for more relaxing activities, the package also includes access to the calming Breeze spa for treatments ranging from hybrid Shiatsu massages to rejuvenating body wraps using local Fiji products.

When you’re ready to venture out and explore the island, there are a few locally guided hikes that can immerse you in the beautiful landscapes. Ocean lovers can take advantage of the different snorkeling excursions on offer, and take a dip in the Wakaya Marine Reserve to glimpse at its vivid coral reefs and sea creatures. If land sports are more your speed, indulge in unlimited use of the property’s nine-hole golf course, tennis court and fitness center, with the option of taking private lessons for golf or tennis if you want to improve your swing.

“Wakaya is one of the most remarkable pieces of paradise to reunite with family, friends or business associates, in a setting that allows for quality time with unmatched cultural, culinary, and ocean activities,” general manager Antonio Aja says in a statement to Robb Report. “With unparalleled exclusivity, privacy and attention to detail, groups of 32 or less can be guaranteed a week of meaningful connection and amazing lifetime memories while they enjoy their own private island.”

So, are you ready to enjoy the ultimate island experience?

