This Luxe 6-Day Train Trip Will Take You Through the Mountains of Northern Spain

Europe may be known for its speedy and efficient railways, but a new train tour through Northern Spain is here to give riders a decidedly slower and more luxurious experience.

Costa Verde Express, a self-proclaimed “heir” to the former El Transcantábrico, is now accepting 2023 bookings for two exciting routes through what’s known as Green Spain (h/t The Times). During each of the six-day expeditions, riders will get up close to Spain’s diverse landscapes, including the mountains of Picos de Europa National Park and the rugged, untamed coastline. The train will be making stops in Galicia, Asturias, Cantabria and the Basque country.

While the natural scenery is the star of the show, Costa Verde Express’s four elegant passenger cars don’t lack for grandeur. Each of the Pullman lounges is adorned with vintage design elements accompanied by rich furnishings and high-end finishes. This is where guests can enjoy breakfast, lunch, dinner or a late-night libation. The tour also offers an array of activities on board including live music performances.

This first-class experience continues with 23 Deluxe Gran Class suites—the train itself can carry up to 46 guests. The stately, wood-covered cabins are outfitted with a double-bed, hydro massage shower/steam sauna, and large windows for gazing out at the panoramic vistas and atmospheric lighting. Beyond the amenities, the tour promises an array of fine dining both on board the train and at five-star restaurants during stopovers.

Route one embarks on a journey that starts in Bilbao and ends in Santiago de Compostela, while route two kicks off in Santiago de Compostela and concludes in Bilbao. Notable sights and day trips along the routes include the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao, the Cave of Altamira, the Sanctuary of Covadonga, Lake Enol, Galician enclaves and the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela.

Packages for both itineraries start at €8,000 ($8,106) for two people or €7,000 ($7,147.88) for one person. The prices include a welcome drink and appetizer, all meals, an end-of-trip gala and tickets to museums, monuments and shows.

