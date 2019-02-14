Luxembourg Passes Blockchain Framework Bill Into Law

Cointelegraph By Ana Alexandre

Luxembourg lawmakers have passed bill 7363 into law, facilitating the use of blockchain technology in financial services, according to an official announcement published by the country’s parliament, the Chamber of Deputies, on Feb. 14.

The new law aims provide financial market participants with more transparency and legal certainty in regard to the circulation of securities with blockchain technology. The bill is also geared to make the transfer of securities more efficient by reducing the number of intermediaries.

According to local news outlet Luxembourg Time, the bill grants transactions done with blockchain technology the same legal status and protection as those done through traditional means. Out of 60 parliamentarians, only two members of the left-wing party déi Lénk reportedly voted against the bill.

Luxembourg is known for its proactive approach to blockchain technology. In November 2018, the University of Luxembourg partnered with Luxembourg-based trading platform VNX Exchange in a bid to improve the security of digital assets. Within the collaboration, the University of Luxembourg purportedly helps VNX develop higher levels of network security for digital assets.

In March, the Luxembourg Financial Regulator CSSF issued a warning against investments in cryptocurrencies and initial coin offerings (ICOs). The regulator noted in the warning that cryptocurrencies are not backed by any central bank, and warned against the volatility of virtual currencies, stressing that deals are often not entirely transparent and business models are incomprehensible.

Meanwhile, a study conducted by research company Ipsos on behalf of Dutch ING Bank B.V. in June revealed that the lowest rate of people owning cryptocurrency — 4 percent — rate is in Luxembourg.

Related Articles:

  • Trump Venezuela envoy interrogated by Ilhan Omar over his role in Iran-Contra scandal
    The Independent

    Trump Venezuela envoy interrogated by Ilhan Omar over his role in Iran-Contra scandal

    Donald Trump's envoy to Venezuela was left flustered and visibly angry following an interrogation by Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar over his controversial political past. Elliot Abrams was appointed special envoy to Venezuela last month to help lead the US response to the political crisis in the South American country, which is seeing widespread hunger and violence following the collapse of its economy. On Wednesday, Mr Abrams, who served in the Reagan administration, testified in front of the House foreign affairs select committee, where he was subjected to a fierce line of questioning by Ms Omar.

  • Ohio man pleads not guilty to deputy slaying charges
    Associated Press

    Ohio man pleads not guilty to deputy slaying charges

    A man who could face the death penalty if convicted pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges he fatally shot an Ohio sheriff's deputy and tried to kill others during a standoff. Wade Edward Winn, 23, was indicted this week on two counts of aggravated murder and 12 counts of attempted aggravated murder in Clermont County, just east of Cincinnati. Prosecutors have said Winn faked killing himself during a 12-hour standoff that began Feb. 2 at an apartment, then shot through a wall at deputies.

  • Pope discusses ethics of artificial intelligence with Microsoft chief
    Reuters

    Pope discusses ethics of artificial intelligence with Microsoft chief

    Microsoft President Brad Smith met Pope Francis on Wednesday to discuss the ethical use of artificial intelligence and ways to bridge the digital divide between rich and poor nations, the Vatican said. The pair discussed "artificial intelligence at the service of the common good and activities aimed at bridging the digital divide that still persists at the global level", according to a statement. Smith, 60, told the Vatican newspaper L'Osservatore Romano in an interview that "strong ethical and new, evolved laws" were needed so that technological advances such as artificial intelligence do not fall into the wrong hands.

  • British schoolgirl Shamima Begum who joined Isil found in Syria and 'wants to come home'
    The Telegraph

    British schoolgirl Shamima Begum who joined Isil found in Syria and 'wants to come home'

    A British schoolgirl who fled to Syria to join Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant has said she does not regret it, but wants to return to the UK to give birth. Shamima Begum, 19, vanished from her home in Bethnal Green in London four years ago, along with two other teenage girls, Kadiza Sultana and Amira Abase. A girl who identified herself as Shamima Begum, was found in a refugee camp in Syria as the Isil caliphate collapsed, the Times reported.

  • Suicide attack on bus kills 27 Iran Revolutionary Guards
    AFP

    Suicide attack on bus kills 27 Iran Revolutionary Guards

    A suicide car bombing on a Revolutionary Guards bus in southeastern Iran killed 27 troops on Wednesday, in one of the deadliest attacks on the elite forces in years. The assault came as the troops were returning from a border patrol mission, the Guards said in a statement. "In this terrorist attack 27 of Islam's brave warriors were killed and 13 were wounded," the statement read, accusing "world domination and Zionist intelligence agencies" of supporting the attackers.

  • Amazon cancels plans to build second headquarters in New York after local protests
    The Independent

    Amazon cancels plans to build second headquarters in New York after local protests

    Amazon has announced it has cancelled plans to build its second headquarter campus in New York City following protests. “After much thought and deliberation, we've decided not to move forward with our plans to build a headquarters for Amazon in Long Island City, Queens,” Amazon spokesperson Jodi Seth said in a statement on Thursday. Incentivised by a $3bn subsidy deal with New York City, Amazon had originally planned to build a massive complex in Long Island City, Queens.

  • Photos of the New 2019 Subaru Ascent Touring
    Car and Driver

    Photos of the New 2019 Subaru Ascent Touring

    Subie's second, and far better, attempt at a capacious three-row ute. From Car and Driver

  • Suffolk DA 'Ready' to Investigate Fairfax Sexual Assault Allegations
    The National Review

    Suffolk DA 'Ready' to Investigate Fairfax Sexual Assault Allegations

    Rachel Rollins, district attorney for Suffolk County, Mass., is prepared to launch an investigation into the sexual assault allegation recently brought against Virginia lieutenant governor Justin Fairfax provided his accuser, Vanessa Tyson, is willing to file a complaint, the Boston Globe reported Wednesday. Rollins claims she emailed Tyson's attorneys last week asking if they would like to file a criminal complaint related to their client's allegation that Fairfax sexually assaulted her in a Boston hotel room in 2004, but have not yet received a response. Fairfax, who previously admitted to having a consensual sexual encounter with Tyson, once again denied the assault and floated the possibility of filing a criminal complaint against her in a statement provided to CNN Wednesday.

  • UK PM May to continue seeking changes to Brexit deal: spokesman
    Reuters

    UK PM May to continue seeking changes to Brexit deal: spokesman

    British Prime Minister Theresa May will continue to seek changes to her Brexit deal, a spokesman for her office said, after she suffered a symbolic defeat in parliament on her strategy. quot;The government will continue to pursue this with the EU to ensure we leave on time on 29th March," the spokesman said. The spokesman said May believed her Conservative lawmakers still wanted her to renegotiate the deal, but had voted against her on Thursday because they were concerned about the prospect of taking a 'no deal' off the table at this stage.

  • Pence: Europe must withdraw from Iran nuclear deal
    USA TODAY

    Pence: Europe must withdraw from Iran nuclear deal

    WARSAW, Poland – Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday took the White House's aggressive anti-Iran message to a U.S.-sponsored meeting in Poland on peace and security in the Middle East. Pence used his address to the conference in Poland's capital Warsaw to demand that European countries withdraw from the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers that President Donald Trump's administration has already abandoned. He urged U.S. allies to back Washington's sanctions on Iran, re-imposed after Trump exited the 2015 accord last year.

  • The Latest: Arlington diocese says 16 priests on abuse list
    Associated Press

    The Latest: Arlington diocese says 16 priests on abuse list

    The Latest on Catholic dioceses in Virginia releasing lists of priests with credible allegations of sexual abuse of a minor against them (all times local): 5:10 p.m. The Catholic Diocese of Arlington has released a list of 16 priests credibly accused of child sexual abuse. In a letter released with the list Wednesday, Bishop Michael Burbidge apologized to victims and said he hopes publishing the list may help them "find further healing and consolation."

  • Sparks fly as Omar takes on U.S. Venezuela envoy
    Reuters Videos

    Sparks fly as Omar takes on U.S. Venezuela envoy

    Newly-elected Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, during a hearing on Venezuela on Wednesday, said she "failed to understand" why the American people should believe Special Envoy Elliott Abrams' statements on Venezuela, given his involvement in the Iran-Contra scandal of the 1980s. In the testy exchange, Abrams responded saying, "I am not going to respond to that kind of personal attack." Rough Cut (no reporter narration).

  • Gay couples in Japan join together on Valentine's Day to sue government over same-sex marriage ban
    The Telegraph

    Gay couples in Japan join together on Valentine's Day to sue government over same-sex marriage ban

    Thirteen gay couples filed Japan's first lawsuit challenging the country's rejection of same-sex marriage on Valentine's Day, arguing the denial violates their constitutional right to equality. Six couples holding banners saying "Marriage For All Japan" walked into Tokyo District Court to file their cases against the government, with similar cases filed by three couples in Osaka, one couple in Nagoya and three couples in Sapporo. Plaintiff Kenji Aiba, standing next to his partner Ken Kozumi, told reporters he would "fight this war together with sexual minorities all around Japan."

  • UK teen runaway who joined IS 'wants to come home'
    AFP

    UK teen runaway who joined IS 'wants to come home'

    A British teenager who fled to join the Islamic State group in Syria is living in a refugee camp and wants to return home, The Times reported on Thursday. Shamima Begum, now 19, expressed no regrets about fleeing her London life four years ago but said that two of her children had died and, pregnant with her third, she wanted to return. She left the jihadists as they staged their last stand in Baghouz in eastern Syria, near the Iraqi border.

  • Police apologise for sending officers in blackface to impersonate black drug dealers
    The Independent

    Police apologise for sending officers in blackface to impersonate black drug dealers

    One night in February 1993, Frankie Caruso and another white Baton Rouge detective darkened their faces to impersonate black drug dealers, as part of what was then characterised as a successful sting operation. Twenty-six years later, a photo of the two officers has emerged from an old police yearbook, with the caption “Soul brothers”. The blackface operation, which current officials said had been approved by the Police Department, drew swift condemnation this week from the city's mayor and its police chief.

  • The Latest: California Gov. says he's committed to rail line
    Associated Press

    The Latest: California Gov. says he's committed to rail line

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office says he is fully committed to building a high-speed rail line between San Francisco and Los Angeles. Newsom says he'll complete the environmental reviews for the full line. Gov. Gavin Newsom is creating a new commission on homelessness and housing to address one of California's most difficult problems.

  • U.S. charges former top Apple lawyer with insider trading
    Reuters

    U.S. charges former top Apple lawyer with insider trading

    The former top corporate lawyer at Apple Inc was criminally charged by the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday with insider trading ahead of six of the iPhone maker's quarterly earnings announcements. Authorities said Gene Levoff exploited his positions as corporate secretary, head of corporate law and co-chairman of a committee that reviewed draft copies of Apple's financial results to trade illegally between 2011 and 2016. Prosecutors said Levoff, 45, of San Carlos, California, generated $604,000 in illegal gains, including realized profit and avoided losses, before Apple terminated his decade-long employment in September.

  • Wire Fox Terrier named Westminster's 'Best in Show'
    AFP

    Wire Fox Terrier named Westminster's 'Best in Show'

    The Westminster Dog Show crowned a Wire Fox Terrier named "King" its "Best in Show" Tuesday, further burnishing the breed's "top dog" status in the esteemed competition. The breed, which already was the all-time champ at Westminster, has now claimed the crown 15 times. The Scottish Terrier is second on the all-time list with eight titles.

  • Brock Long, who oversaw Trump administration's response to Hurricane Maria, resigns as FEMA chief
    USA TODAY

    Brock Long, who oversaw Trump administration's response to Hurricane Maria, resigns as FEMA chief

    WASHINGTON – FEMA Administrator Brock Long, who drew praise and criticism for his agency's response to major disasters, including Hurricane Maria, is leaving the agency. Over the last two years, Administrator Long has admirably led the men and women of FEMA during very difficult, historic and complex times, Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen said about his resignation, which was announced Wednesday. Deputy Administrator Pete Gaynor will become acting administrator.

  • Florida governor calls for grand jury over Parkland school shooting
    Reuters

    Florida governor calls for grand jury over Parkland school shooting

    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday called for a state grand jury to investigate the 2018 school massacre in Parkland in which 17 people died, pledging accountability for any local failures that led to the deadliest U.S. high school shooting. DeSantis, a Republican elected last fall after campaigning on the issue, petitioned the Florida Supreme Court for the investigation the day before the first anniversary of the Valentine's Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. "They are going to have the power - subpoena and otherwise - to get to the facts and get to the truth," DeSantis said at a news conference, flanked by the parents of slain students.

  • Nasa announcement to reveal the latest – and probably last – news on Mars Opportunity rover
    The Independent

    Nasa announcement to reveal the latest – and probably last – news on Mars Opportunity rover

    But more than 1,000 have already been sent, with no reply from the rover, which is now facing a cold winter that will almost certainly kill it off if it doesn't manage to wake up. It's just as hard to say goodbye to Opportunity, as it was to its fellow rover Spirit, project manager John Callas told The Associated Press. "It's just like a loved one who's gone missing, and you keep holding out hope that they will show up and that they're healthy," he said.

  • Honda Tomo EV is the cute concept we hope to see in future cities
    AFP Relax News

    Honda Tomo EV is the cute concept we hope to see in future cities

    Designed in part by Master of Transportation Design students from Italy's Istituto Europeo di Design, the Honda Tomo EV that's expected to go on display at the Geneva Motor Show represents the compact, smart EVs of Honda's future, according to the institution. In January, the Istituto Europeo di Design (IED) in Turin, Italy, announced that about a dozen of their graduate design students were partnering with Honda to create what turned into the zero emissions-producing Tomo concept car, whose name means "friend." Since this was announced last month, all we've known about the project -- which is part of the Master in Transportation Design graduate students' theses -- is that the model will be a compact electric vehicle that will be on display at the Geneva Motor Show, March 7-17. On Tuesday, the institution provided a few more details about the concept and even a few sketches of the cute city companion that will debut beside Honda's Urban EV prototype that's expected to go in production this year.

  • White supremacist sentenced for killing black man with sword
    Associated Press

    White supremacist sentenced for killing black man with sword

    A white supremacist who killed a black man with a sword wanted to ignite a worldwide race war, a prosecutor told a judge who sentenced the man Wednesday to life in prison without parole. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance read excerpts from James Jackson's hate-filled manifesto as he decried the "horror of his actions" when he fatally stabbed 66-year-old Timothy Caughman in March 2017 after stalking a number of black men in New York City. "James Jackson is a white supremacist and a terrorist," Vance said of the Baltimore man and veteran who served in Afghanistan.

  • These Are the 8 Most Reliable Used Cars
    Car and Driver

    These Are the 8 Most Reliable Used Cars

    Customer surveys reveal that these cars have the fewest problems in the first three years of ownership. From Car and Driver

  • Associated Press

    The Latest: Putin: Syria must take over lands US leaves

    Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia, Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Iran's Hassan Rouhani said after Thursday's talks in Sochi they agreed on the need to counter attempts by al-Qaida-linked militants in Idlib to expand their sway. In September, Russia and Turkey struck a de-escalation deal on Idlib that averted a Syrian army offensive on the last remaining rebel stronghold. The agreement created a security zone free of heavy weapons to be monitored by Turkey, and Russia has since voiced concern about continuing attacks by the militants.