Luxembourg's FM criticizes Hungary for "bargaining" over Ukraine's EU accession

Luxembourg's Minister of Foreign Affairs Xavier Bettel has criticized Hungary for its position on Ukraine's accession to the European Union, Radio Free Europe reported on Dec. 12.

Bettel said that Hungary might not be a member today if the EU had demanded that it be "sufficiently wealthy" when it sought membership in the bloc.

"We're not at the market to bargain. We don't set prices,” Bettel said.

“It's about solidarity and democratic values.”

A summit of EU leaders is set to take place in Brussels, Belgium, on December 14-15.

During the summit, the bloc will decide whether to start negotiations with Ukraine on EU membership.

