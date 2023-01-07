Luxfer Holdings (NYSE:LXFR) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.13

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will pay a dividend of $0.13 on the 1st of February. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 3.5%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Luxfer Holdings' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Based on the last payment, Luxfer Holdings' earnings were much higher than the dividend, but it wasn't converting those earnings into cash flow. Since a dividend means the company is paying out cash to investors, this could prove to be a problem in the future.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 16.1%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 43%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Luxfer Holdings Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. Since 2018, the dividend has gone from $0.50 total annually to $0.52. Dividend payments have grown at less than 1% a year over this period. Luxfer Holdings hasn't been paying a dividend for very long, so we wouldn't get to excited about its record of growth just yet.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see that Luxfer Holdings has been growing its earnings per share at 11% a year over the past five years. While on an earnings basis, this company looks appealing as an income stock, the cash payout ratio still makes us cautious.

Our Thoughts On Luxfer Holdings' Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Luxfer Holdings' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While Luxfer Holdings is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Luxfer Holdings that you should be aware of before investing. Is Luxfer Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

