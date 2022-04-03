Luxfer Holdings (NYSE:LXFR) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At US$0.13

The board of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 4th of May to US$0.13. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 2.9%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Luxfer Holdings' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Luxfer Holdings was quite comfortably covering its dividend with earnings and it was paying more than 75% of its free cash flow to shareholders. By paying out so much of its cash flows, this could indicate that the company has limited opportunities for investment and growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 7.8%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 45%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Luxfer Holdings Is Still Building Its Track Record

Looking back, the dividend has been stable, but the company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long so we can't be confident that the dividend will remain stable through all economic environments. Since 2018, the dividend has gone from US$0.50 to US$0.52. Its dividends have grown at less than 1% per annum over this time frame. Luxfer Holdings hasn't been paying a dividend for very long, so we wouldn't get to excited about its record of growth just yet.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see Luxfer Holdings has been growing its earnings per share at 10% a year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

Our Thoughts On Luxfer Holdings' Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While Luxfer Holdings is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Luxfer Holdings that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

