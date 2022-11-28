Is Luxfer Holdings PLC's (NYSE:LXFR) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

Luxfer Holdings' (NYSE:LXFR) stock is up by a considerable 6.8% over the past month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Luxfer Holdings' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Luxfer Holdings is:

15% = US$29m ÷ US$195m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.15 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Luxfer Holdings' Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To start with, Luxfer Holdings' ROE looks acceptable. Even when compared to the industry average of 13% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This probably goes some way in explaining Luxfer Holdings' moderate 11% growth over the past five years amongst other factors.

We then compared Luxfer Holdings' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 7.3% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for LXFR? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Luxfer Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 52% (or a retention ratio of 48%) for Luxfer Holdings suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Moreover, Luxfer Holdings is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of five years of paying a dividend.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Luxfer Holdings' performance has been quite good. Especially the high ROE, Which has contributed to the impressive growth seen in earnings. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

