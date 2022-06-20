Luxfer Holdings PLC's (NYSE:LXFR) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

With its stock down 24% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Luxfer Holdings (NYSE:LXFR). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study Luxfer Holdings' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Luxfer Holdings is:

14% = US$29m ÷ US$207m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.14 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Luxfer Holdings' Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

To begin with, Luxfer Holdings seems to have a respectable ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 12% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This certainly adds some context to Luxfer Holdings' decent 8.7% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then performed a comparison between Luxfer Holdings' net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 8.8% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Luxfer Holdings''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Luxfer Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

While Luxfer Holdings has a three-year median payout ratio of 66% (which means it retains 34% of profits), the company has still seen a fair bit of earnings growth in the past, meaning that its high payout ratio hasn't hampered its ability to grow.

Moreover, Luxfer Holdings is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of four years of paying a dividend.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Luxfer Holdings' performance. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

