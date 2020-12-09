LUXROBO Successfully Holds First Korea Creative STEAM Camp in Thailand
SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea Edutech startup LUXROBO successfully held the first Korea Creative STEAM Camp with its local partner Edu Park on December 8 at the Science-Based Technology Vocational College in Chon Buri, Thailand.
The Korea Creative STEAM Camp was initiated to help ASEAN countries find new constructive ways to advance education while creating shared values. The event kicked off with science, mathematics, and coding competitions using educational tools developed for the 120 fifth- and sixth-grade students at five schools interested in diverse educational opportunities, located in the Amata Nakorn Industrial Estate.
LUXROBO provided modular robotic blocks and moving parts with integrated MODI operating systems for the coding competition, aimed to enrich learning experiences for local students of all ages and backgrounds. LUXROBO worked with Edu Park, a Thai educational organization committed to raising the domestic educational level of Mathematics and Science, and now coding to be equivalent to the international level.
During the event, "I wasn't thinking about learn how to code! The activities were so fun and exciting that I feel like I learned a lot without studying," said Pornpun Sookprasert (G5), a student at Watworapotsangkawas School.
"We could not be more excited to see our students enjoy learning to code. I hope this opportunity will spark new interest for learners in coding and eventually create a big difference in their futures as we hope to expand the program further," mentioned Arunrot Niroram, a teacher at the elementary school.
"We are excited to introduce new methods to teach coding like LUXROBO MODI to the local schools. Edu Park is committed to expanding opportunities for Thai children through our partnership with LUXROBO," stated Ms. Jintana Pornraksamanee, CEO of Edu Park.
"LUXROBO is proud to introduce coding programs that are easy and fun to learn while also reflecting Korea's passion for education. At LUXROBO, we are actively investing in R&D to extend valuable experiences for youth around the world," said Jayme Brown, Director of Global Education at LUXROBO.
The global pandemic has disrupted the Thai education system, exposing the existing inequality gaps that worsened during the COVID-19 crisis. As digital literacy becomes critical for future education, LUXROBO is committed to teaching robotics, basic science, and coding so that students can develop problem-solving, creativity and computational thinking skills.
Through its local partner Edu Park, LUXROBO seeks to expand its presence in Thailand. The company also supports Southeast Asian education with SEAMEO. The first STEAM Camp was created through a partnership with Edu Park, KOTRA, Korean Embassy to Thailand, and the Korean Education Center.
ABOUT LUXROBO
Established in 2014, LUXROBO, Co., Ltd is a leading Korean robotics education technology startup that specializes in corporate online and offline coding education services in South Korea. LUXROBO's mission is to brighten the future of robotics and coding using MODI, and to allow all people to learn how to code without needing to learn difficult programming languages. Everyone should be able to enjoy coding and the simple drag and drop approach, along with plug and play projects that truly spark any student's interest in robotics education! LUXROBO is now working hard to strengthen existing partnerships in Europe and Southeast Asia. LUXROBO endeavors to improve STEM / STEAM Education for students around the world in line with UNESCO's goals for sustainable development.
ABOUT Edu Park
Edu Park is a company specializing in education. Edu Park works hard to provide specialized education programs to help develop people to achieve according to international standards using international contents and manipulatives from South Korea. Edu Park's mission is to create quality and efficient learning with heart and dedication to improve achievement using innovative and modern educational tools and technology. More info on the official website www.edupark.co.th
