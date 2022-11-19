LuxUrban Hotels Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LUXH) recent US$6.4m market cap decline means a loss of US$288k for insiders who bought this year

Insiders who bought US$460k worth of LuxUrban Hotels Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LUXH) stock at an average buy price of US$4.00 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 14% decrease in the stock. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth US$173k which is not ideal.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

LuxUrban Hotels Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Chairman Brian Ferdinand bought US$460k worth of shares at a price of US$4.00 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$1.50. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Brian Ferdinand was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. LuxUrban Hotels insiders own 82% of the company, currently worth about US$33m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About LuxUrban Hotels Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like LuxUrban Hotels insiders think the business has merit. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing LuxUrban Hotels. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for LuxUrban Hotels you should know about.

