Luxurious Camping Options for People Who Want To Sleep in a Bed

Getting away from it all doesn't mean you have to spend the night shivering in a flimsy tent. Modern luxury camping -- also known as glamping -- delivers modern convenience and elegance while also serving up a heaping helping of nature.

There's more than one way to glamp. You can book a comfortable and luxurious cabana anywhere in the world through Glamping Hub or create your own sumptuous getaway from scratch. GOBankingRates checked out both options, so click through and see which glamorous vacation rental is your favorite.

Glamping Hub

Lovely Safari Cabin Tent Near Warner Springs, California

Nightly rate: $272

This safari-style cabin tent offers a wide range of relaxing activities. Kick back on a heated queen bed or soak in a claw foot tub while you take in expansive views of Southern California's forested hills. Or, sip a glass of wine in the hot tub on the view deck and cozy up by the wood stove on a chilly autumn evening. Whip up a gourmet meal in the fully-equipped kitchen or have a cookout on the charcoal barbecue -- it even has a pizza oven attachment. Pine plank floors, handcrafted willow furniture and twig accents add a cozy feel, and a small fenced yard makes this an ideal getaway for dog lovers.

Glamping Hub

Stunning Vacation Rental With Private Pool in Andalucia, Spain

Nightly rate: $456

Treat yourself to the ultimate in glamping holidays in the Costa del Sol region of Andalucía, Spain. You'll enjoy every modern amenity in this luxury camping tent, which comes equipped with a plasma TV, CD player, Wi-Fi, a wine cabinet and a fully outfitted kitchen. Spend your days relaxing on a daybed or in a hammock on your private garden terrace with stunning views reaching all the way to the African coast. Unwind in the sauna and get spa treatments on-site. Don't worry about packing your "special pillow" either -- you'll get to choose from a variety of pillows to ensure you get the best night's sleep possible. Glamping is a great way to travel like a millionaire without the millionaire budget.

Glamping Hub

Unique All-Inclusive Luxury Camping in Stylish Tents in Sahara Desert, Morocco

Nightly rate: $246

Immerse yourself in Moroccan culture when you stay in this tent with a king-sized bed, solar electricity and private bathroom with a flushing toilet and hot shower. Tucked amid the desert dunes of Erg Chigaga, the luxury desert camp surrounds you with plush Moroccan furnishings, where you can relax with a traditional Moroccan water pipe or a glass of champagne. Head to the luxury dining tent to savor traditional Moroccan cuisine or have it served up at tables for two beneath the expansive desert sky. Take a day trip to Zagora or Marrakesh, hike the dunes or try your skill at sand surfing. At day's end, watch the dunes blaze gold and mauve in the setting sun followed by a billion stars lighting up the night sky.

Glamping Hub

Romantic Tent Rental for Couples' Getaway Near Asheville, North Carolina

Nightly rate: $245

Snuggle up with your sweetie in a romantic platform tent hidden away in the woods north of Asheville. The draped interior and crystal chandelier set a dreamy background that complements boutique furnishings and a whimsical twig queen bed. Relax on the shaded deck on a padded wicker chaise lounge while sipping coffee or a complimentary cold drink from the mini-fridge. Enjoy the sights and fragrance of the natural surroundings as you clean up in a private outdoor shower with an on-demand hot water heater. The hosts provide lush towels, shower products and even a hair dryer. Enjoy a gourmet breakfast featuring baked goods from an on-site bakery and unwind in the evening around a campfire prepared for you by your hosts.

Glamping Hub

Stunning Luxury Tent Rentals in the Heart of Nature Near Florence, Italy

Nightly rate: $148

Enjoy "la dolce vita" in a luxury camping tent nestled in the olive groves and vineyards of the Tuscan countryside. Kick back on the queen bed and soak in the views of rolling hills and vineyards just outside your tent door. Enjoy air conditioning, a private bathroom and electricity inside, or wander outside to take a dip in a swimming pool, whip up a meal with veggies from the organic garden in the shared kitchen or just relax in a lounge area. If you can pull yourself away from the tranquil views, head to nearby Trequanda and check out Gothic Romanesque architecture dating to the early 1300s or head to Castelnuovo for a Thursday market that's been ongoing since 1430. Pretend you're a celebrity -- Florence is a vacation hot spot of the rich and famous.

Glamping Hub

Luxury Tents for a Unique Getaway in the French Countryside of Brittany

Nightly rate: $137

Make a luxury camping tent your headquarters for adventure in the Brittany countryside of northwestern France. Spend the night in the Caidal Tent to nestle into colorful and opulent Moroccan decor before venturing out to explore medieval towns or soak up the sun on beaches flanked by soaring cliffs. Or just stay at your countryside tent to enjoy a hot stone massage or relax in the Nordic spa's hot tub, steam bath or sauna.

GlampingHub / GlampingHub

Elegant, Eco-Friendly Yurt in Newfield, New York

Nightly rate: $271

Get back to nature in an eco-friendly yurt just 12 minutes south of Ithaca. Ideal for families, kids will love the onsite playground, nature library, art materials and children's games and activities. The spacious tent has a full bed in the master bedroom, two twin beds in the loft and a full-sized futon couch in the living room. There's also a fully-equipped kitchen, private full bathroom, living room and dining table. Cozy up by the wood stove with a good book or sit outside and enjoy stargazing. Wi-Fi and air conditioning are also included.

GlampingHub / GlampingHub

Magical Lake Hawea Accommodation for South Island Glamping Getaways

Do-It-Yourself Glamping

Whether you want to make a glamorous glamping holiday in your own backyard or head off for a couple of weeks in a remote spot in a national forest, it's easy to create your own canvas castle. Although you could spend several years and thousands of dollars designing the perfect luxury getaway, there are a few basics you can find on Amazon that you'll want to include to get you started.

Amazon

A Portable Palace

Cost: $509

The basis of a luxury camping experience is a palatial tent, so don't be afraid to go big. A Dream House Outdoor Waterproof Cotton Canvas Family Camping Bell Tent gives you up to a 13-foot diameter, allowing plenty of room for a queen-sized bed -- or two double-sized beds -- and luxury furnishings with space to move around. The bell tent is easy to assemble and is made from breathable yet waterproof cotton canvas.

Amazon

A Big, Comfy Bed

Cost: $137.69

While a memory foam mattress on a traditional bed pedestal might be practical for a permanent glamp-out in a backyard tent, you'll want something more portable for an away-from-it-all experience. The Coleman Queen Airbed Cot has a folding steel frame that lifts you 22 inches above the cold ground. A ComfortStrong coil system gives support for a good night's sleep and a sewn-in cover keeps the air mattress from sliding around. Best of all, it inflates with a battery-operated pump that's included with the bed. The entire apparatus folds into a carrying case in a matter of minutes. A good night's sleep is always worth the money.

Amazon

Luxury Sheets

Cost: $24.99+

Forget about squirming down into a noisy sleeping bag. Deck out your bed in comfort with luxury bedding. HC Collection Hotel Luxury Platinum Collection 1800 Series offers wrinkle-free brushed microfiber that will look inviting night after night. The sheets are more breathable and softer in feel than Egyptian Cotton. Choose basic white to match the color of your canvas tent or choose from vibrant non-fading colors to match your glamping site's color scheme. Remember to add a warm comforter and duvet cover to chase away the early morning chill.

Amazon

Solar Mood Lighting

Cost: $29.99 per strand

Glam up your glamping spot inside and out with solar lighting. Grab a couple of 72-foot strings of Binval Solar Fairy String Lights, and your campsite will automatically light up with a fairytale ambiance as the sun goes down. The lights continue lighting for 8 hours and shut off during morning light. Each 72-foot strand has 200 lights with eight different modes to create the perfect lighting.

Light the inside of your tent with LED pillar candles and solar lanterns to create a romantic ambiance. Get a set of flickering flameless candles in heights ranging from 4 to 6 inches for $19.99 on Amazon. For more special indoor ambiance, get a color-changing inflatable lantern for $24.95.

Amazon

Area Rugs

Cost: $30 each (approximately)

Make your glamping site barefoot-friendly with a large area rug. Position inexpensive 5-by-8 rugs on each side of your bed to keep your toes warm when you emerge from under the covers. Add an 8-by-10 rug to the center of the lounging area where you'll relax and get dressed.

Keep in mind your glamping decor when buying a rug. Persian rugs can add a touch of elegance and the wool fabric does a good job of insulating from the cold ground. Rag rugs are lighter in weight and are easier to clean if your dog or kids track mud all over them. Sheepskin or faux fur rugs add an extra bit of outdoorsy ambiance.

Amazon

Adirondack Chairs

Price: $119.99+ each

Leave uncomfortable camping stools and folding chairs at home and invest in some lightweight rattan wicker Adirondack chairs. The all-weather chairs come equipped with comfy cushions and an exotic look that will add elegance to your glamping site whether you decide to use them inside or out. Add some throw pillows for an extra touch of elegance and comfort.

Jennifer Taylor contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: Prices were accurate as of May 18, 2022, with booking dates of June 10-12, 2022. For properties with no availability on those dates, the closest available date was used. Properties requiring a seven-day stay were researched for the week of June 10-17, 2022.

