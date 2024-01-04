This luxury $900K metro-east home offers a pool, sauna and more. Take a peek inside

Looking for an elevated property in the metro-east? A luxury home with 9,600 square feet on a 1.3-acre lot in Columbia, Ill., could be yours for $899,999.

The property is located at 5025 Edinburg Court and was listed on Zillow in August. It is the latest feature in our series of luxury and historic homes for sale in the metro-east and St. Louis area.

Inside to the dining area there are hardwood floors and a chandelier with detailed molding to boot. The living room offers plenty of space to entertain, as well as a stone fireplace and large bay windows facing the front.

The spacious kitchen features cherry-colored cabinets, marble countertops, a large island, ornate backsplash, pantry and breakfast area. Adjacent to the kitchen is a hearth room with a fireplace.

Family and guests will have ample room to relax and get ready in the home’s five bedrooms and six bathrooms. One of the bathrooms even has its own fireplace.

The home boasts several water features, including a sauna, walk-in shower, an in-ground pool and a hot tub, and the property backs up to a community pond.

Features:

Price: $899,999

Location: 5025 Edinburg Court, Columbia, IL

Five bedrooms

Six bathrooms

9,600 square feet

Four-car garage

Built in 2007

The home is listed with Century 21 Advantage. Photos were published with the permission of the homeowner and listing company.

Metro-east housing market update

Home sale prices are up 3.6% in St. Clair County as of December, real estate company Rocket Homes reports, with a median sale price of $194,764. The market continues to favor sellers, and homes are selling an average of three days faster compared to December 2022.

Typical homes spend about 51 days on the market, according to Rocket Homes, and home supply decreased by 6.3% from November 2023 to December 2023.

The median listing price in St. Clair County is $189,000, another real estate company, Realtor.com, reports.

Here’s how median home values compare in a few metro-east cities, from Zillow:

Belleville: $130,683 median home value

Shiloh: $273,398

Freeburg: $236,571

Swansea: $232,465

Mascoutah: $228,900

Millstadt: $265,747

O’Fallon: $281,057