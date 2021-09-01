Luxury billionaire Arnault sells out of retailer Carrefour

FILE PHOTO: Bernard Arnault, Chief Executive Officer of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, attends the company's shareholders meeting in Paris
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PARIS (Reuters) -French luxury goods billionaire Bernard Arnault has sold out of supermarket group Carrefour, the retailer he first invested in 14 years ago and whose potential takeover by Canada's Couche-Tard unravelled earlier this year.

Arnault held a 5.7% stake via his Financiere Agache holding company, which raised 724 million euros ($854 million) by selling shares on the market in an accelerated bookbuilding process, bookrunner Societe Generale said on Wednesday.

Carrefour shares were down just over 5% in early trading.

The Agache stake was sold at 16 euros per share, after Arnault, alongside Colony Capital and Axon Capital first took a 9.8% holding in 2007 at an average price of 47 euros per share.

Carrefour has been through several transformations, with shareholders benefiting as it spun-off businesses, including its DUA supermaket chain. Arnault was one of its three big shareholders, along with the Moulin family and Brazilian businessman Abilio dos Santos Diniz.

The company in May renewed the mandate of Chairman and Chief Executive Alexandre Bompard, who has spearheaded a turnaround plan involving cost cuts and an e-commerce push to boost sales and profits, for another three years.

Arnault, France's richest man, was supportive of Bompard in January when the executive was in talks with Canada's Couche-Tard about a takeover deal, sources said at the time. Couche-Tard eventually dropped its bid of nearly $20 billion for Carrefour after it ran into opposition from the French government.

Bompard has since carried out the acquisition of Grupo BIG, valued at around $1.3 billion, and asserted Carrefour was viable on its own.

Agache is focused on investments in fashion and luxury, and took a stake in sandal maker Birkenstock in February.

The vehicle had already begun to sell down part of its Carrefour stake in 2020.

($1 = 0.8478 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah WhiteEditing by David Goodman and Barbara Lewis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Wells Fargo Predicts Over 40% Rally for These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    We’re heading into the final stretch of 2021, the annus horribilus of 2020 is firmly in the rear-view mirror, and we can see the checkered flag up ahead. It’s a fine sight, made better because, like any checkered flag, it comes with prizes behind it. In this case, those prizes come in the form of earnings boosts and stock appreciation. In a note on the months ahead, Wells Fargo senior equity analyst Christopher Harvey writes: “In the final four months of this year, we expect EPS revisions to hel

  • Forget short-term stock-market fads and just buy these 5 rocketing tech stocks

    Looking at the latest headlines, it’s easy to concoct a narrative around short-term investment trends based on your personal tastes. Is the Afghanistan chaos good or bad for defense firms? Recent share performance and recent earnings in these five $20 billion-plus companies proves this sector remains a massive growth center for Wall Street regardless of the short-term news cycle.

  • 3 of the Dow's Worst-Performing Stocks Over the Trailing Year Are Now Screaming Buys

    For the past 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has been one of the stock market's most consistent measures of success. Initially comprised of 12 companies, the Dow Jones now contains 30 multinational stocks, nearly all of which are profitable, time-tested businesses. Although Dow stocks aren't often the fastest growing, this hasn't hurt the index's ability to reach new heights.

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 33% upside in these stocks — peek before they pop

    Goldman believes this trio of stocks can take off.

  • Here's Why 40% of 401(k) Savers Could Lose Out on Lots of Money

    Contributing to a 401(k) plan is one of the most efficient ways to accumulate wealth for retirement. But new data reveals that many savers may not be getting the most out of their employer plans. That's because roughly 40% of 401(k) plan participants don't fully understand what fees they're paying, according to a report released Thursday by the Government Accountability Office.

  • Best Buy launches new attack on Amazon

    Best Buy's website will have a few surprising new products for sale as the retailer seeks to better compete with Amazon.

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Chinese electric car manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock hopped 2.6% higher as of 12:45 p.m. EDT Tuesday after Bloomberg reported that Nio investors may have a second way to get rich. Because now they're going to own a piece of Lotus Cars. As Bloomberg advises, Lotus, the iconic British sports car maker that is majority-owned by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, is raising $2.3 billion that it will use "to transform [itself] into an all-electric brand."

  • Cracks Are Emerging in the Fed’s Floor as Key Target Rate Slides

    (Bloomberg) -- The key benchmark that the Federal Reserve targets to control monetary policy dropped for the second time in two weeks, an indication that the glut of cash in the front-end is starting to spill into this corner of the funding markets. The effective fed funds rate, which the central bank is currently aiming to keep within a range of 0% to 0.25%, slipped by 1 basis point to 0.08% on Aug. 27, the Fed said Monday. That’s closed the gap to the offering yield on the Fed’s overnight reve

  • Former Fed official warns of ‘urgent’ threat of another financial crisis

    Don Kohn, the Fed's former vice chair for financial supervision, warns of imminent risks to the stability of the global financial system and calls on regulators and lawmakers to take swift action.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Offer Massive Potential Gains

    Penny stocks, you either love them or you hate them. One of the obvious draws of these stocks trading for under $5 per share is the ability to get more bang for your buck. And should these bargain priced stocks see their share prices rise by only a small amount, the rewards can be staggering. However, before jumping right into an investment in a penny stock, Wall Street pros advise looking at the bigger picture and considering other factors beyond just the price tag. For some names that fall int

  • Kansas City Southern suitor's bid in jeopardy after ruling

    Canadian National’s $33.6 billion deal to acquire Kansas City Southern railroad is in jeopardy after federal regulators on Tuesday rejected a key part of the plan and opened the door for a competing $31 billion offer from Canadian Pacific Railway. The Surface Transportation Board said Canadian National won’t be able to use a voting trust to acquire Kansas City Southern and hold the railroad while the board reviews the overall deal. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Kansas City Southern will still want to move forward with the deal without a voting trust that would allow shareholders to get paid before the regulatory board embarks on its lengthy review of the deal.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Are Begging to Be Bought

    Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE), Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR), and JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) have been beaten down pretty well, largely by events over which they had little say. Keith Noonan (Fiverr International): Fiverr International operates an online marketplace that makes it easy to hire and take on gig labor jobs.

  • Pemex Is Buying a U.S. Refinery That Lost $360 Million This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- The Texas oil refinery that Petroleos Mexicanos is buying has racked up a rare net loss of about $360 million this year, adding to the challenges Mexico faces in seeking energy independence. Mexico’s state-owned oil giant agreed in May to buy Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s majority stake in the Deer Park refinery. The facility’s forced shutdown during the Texas freeze in mid-February led it to post the losses through July, according to people with knowledge of the situation. Deer Park ha

  • 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

    When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. HCW Biologics The Trade: HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: HCWB) CEO Hing C Wong acquired a total of 18500 shares at an average

  • Why Nikola Stock Popped Tuesday

    Battery and hydrogen fuel cell electric truck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) has had its share of credibility issues. After the promising news on the timeline of its first product, Nikola shares jumped 5.4% early Tuesday before paring those gains to 3.5% as the market neared its close today. Early questions about the company's technology and progress led to the resignation of Milton, who is now under indictment by the Justice Department for alleged "false and misleading statements to retail investors."

  • Small-Cap Stocks Might Be Getting Ready to Run. 5 That Are Worth a Look.

    Advisors looking for growth opportunities for client portfolios may want to give small-caps a careful look. The average one-year forward earnings multiple for stocks in the S&P 600 is about 0.75 times that of the average for the S&P 500.

  • Cathie Wood Is Scooping Up Shares of These 2 Pandemic Winners. Should You?

    Cathie Wood is known for her success over the long term. That's why so many of us love to follow her lead. Her biggest fund, Ark Innovation ETF, has steadily outperformed the S&P 500 for the past five years, for example.

  • 3 Communication Stocks Set to Ride on 5G Infrastructure Upgrade

    The coronavirus-driven digital transformation and accelerated pace of 5G deployment should help the Zacks Diversified Communication Services industry thrive despite short-term woes. SCMWY, VEON and CBB are well positioned to make the most of the infrastructure upgrade for seamless connectivity.

  • If You're Retired, Consider Buying These 2 Stocks

    Given the 1.3% average yield of the S&P 500, retirees seeking income may overlook dividend stocks. Thus, stocks such as AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) can not only offer adequate cash flow but also provide the inflation protection that comes with rising payouts. Illinois-based AbbVie is the former pharmaceutical subsidiary of Abbott Laboratories.

  • Could CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

    The pandemic has brought a new awareness to genetic medicine and scientific research as a whole. One of the pioneers of the technology is CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP). It's making its own news and positioned to be one of the leading companies in this new era of gene-based medicine.