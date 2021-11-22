Luxury boats smuggle migrants to Italy

Reuters

The Philippines' defence chief said on Sunday a military resupply mission for the country's troops stationed on an atoll in the South China Sea will resume this week, after it was aborted last week when it was blocked by Chinese coast guard. Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said he had instructed the military to send its resupply vessels back to the Philippines-occupied Second Thomas Shoal, and that China "will not interfere" this time. On Thursday, the Philippines condemned "in strongest terms https://www.reuters.com/world/china/us-warns-china-after-south-china-sea-standoff-with-philippines-2021-11-19" actions of three Chinese coast guard vessels that it said blocked and used water cannon on resupply boats headed toward Second Thomas Shoal, which is locally known as Ayungin Shoal.