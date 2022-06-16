Tickets for a cruise ship sailing around the world starting at nearly $90,000 just sold out in 'record time' — see what 5 months at sea will be like

The Regent Seven Seas Mariner cruise ship sailing in Sydney, Australia.
  • Regent Seven Seas Cruises announced its 2025 150-night world cruise, its longest itinerary yet, in May.

  • The five-month cruise was fully reserved in "record time" for the fourth year in a row.

  • The 2025 cruise aboard the Seven Seas Mariner starts at $87,000 for the most basic suite.

If you have an insatiable desire to sail around the world, at least $90,000, and five months to burn, you're not alone.

The Regent Seven Seas Mariner cruise ship sailing in the French Polynesia.
In late May, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings' luxury cruise brand Regent Seven Seas Cruises announced its longest itinerary to date: a 150-night around-the-world cruise sailing in early 2025.

The master suite with a living room, dining room.
But before the cruise line could open bookings for the itinerary on June 15, the sailing was already fully reserved "in record time," Regent Seven Seas said in a press release.

The Regent Seven Seas Mariner cruise ship sailing.
And there's now a waitlist for the cruise that's still three years out.

An old yellow building against a bright blue sky.
"We have received unprecedented interest in this sailing and this phenomenal booking record shows once again that people, just like the world itself, are now open to travel and are not going to wait around and let opportunities pass them by," Jason Montague, president and CEO of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, said in the press release.

Gardens by the Bay in Singapore. Plants and sculptures tower above the ground.
Months-long around-the-world cruises have remained popular with travelers since the resumption of sailing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Structures suspended over clear blue waters in Fiji.
And some of the most in-demand global itineraries haven't been from big cruise lines.

mariner regent seven seas
Regent Seven Seas may have a smaller fleet compared to big brands like Celebrity Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line, but the smaller luxury cruise line has established itself as a strong player in the world cruise segment.

The Regent Seven Seas Mariner cruise ship sailing past a glacier.
The cruise line operates annual global itineraries.

A pool deck with umbrellas.
And for the past four years, these world cruises have sold out in record time, Regent Seven Seas says.

A golf deck on a Regent cruise ship.
Last year, Regent Seven Seas' 132-night 2024 world cruise sold out in less than three hours.

Seven Seas Mariner docked in Kotor, Montenegro
But unlike Regent Seven Seas' previous itineraries, the newly announced 150-night global cruise will be the company's longest itinerary, rivaling Miami-based cruise line Azamara's 155-night 2024 world cruise.

An Azamara cruise ship on water in front of a mountain range
The 2025 cruise will sail from Miami to San Francisco aboard the Seven Seas Mariner.

Lounge chairs on a ship overlooking the water.
Along the way, passengers will get to see or stop in destinations throughout South America, the South Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Alaska, and the Antarctic.

White sculpture artwork on tiled floor on a balcony overlooking the ocean.
In total, the vessel will cross almost 36,300 nautical miles, three oceans …

The Regent Seven Seas Mariner sailing on water.
… and 97 ports of call in 25 countries and five continents.

The Regent Seven Seas Mariner cruise ship sailing in Sydney, Australia.
Of the 150 nights, passengers will get to spend 16 nights in destinations like Rio de Janeiro, Ho Chi Minh City, and Bora Bora.

The statue of Buddha in Ho Chi Minh City.
And it wouldn't be a world cruise without a long list of UNESCO World Heritage Site visits (48, to be exact).

The statue of Jesus in Rio de Janeiro.
The itinerary includes stops to World Heritage destinations like Rapa Nui National Park in Chile, the Historic Monuments of Ancient Kyoto in Japan, and Cascade Head in Oregon.

Fushimi Inari Shrine in Japan.
Days at sea in between these stops may seem tedious but the ship has plenty of activities to keep its passengers entertained.

The Regent Seven Seas Mariner cruise ship sailing past a glacier.
The Seven Seas Mariner — which can accommodate almost 685 guests — has amenities like a bocce court, a putting green, a pool …

A golf deck on a Regent cruise ship.
… seven dining venues, four lounges, and nighttime entertainment.

A pool deck with umbrellas.
And if five months at sea isn't enough to satiate the travelers' cruise cravings, they can also add an extra 18-night cruise from San Francisco back to Miami.

The concierge suite with a bed, outdoor deck.
Of course, a five-month luxury cruise like this won't be cheap.

A catamaran in clear waters at Bora Bora. There's a mountain range in the back.
Travelers on the 2025 world cruise could be paying more than what their monthly rent or mortgage might be.

A bamboo forest.
The cruise started at $87,000 per guest for the most basic 300-square-foot Deluxe Veranda Suite.

The deluxe veranda suite with a bed, outdoor deck.
This price then shoots up to $250,000 for the largest 2,000-square-foot Master Suite.

The grand suite with a living room, outdoor deck.
It may be a hefty payment, but at least they'll have five months planned out for them.

People sitting on boats near land selling food.
And if it's any consolation, these prices also include WiFi, laundry, first-class airfare, medical services, and nonstop luxury for 150-nights.

A glacier under a mountain.
