A luxury cruise liner will embark on a 140-day journey to all 7 continents in January. Take a look inside the ship, where the '1% of the 1%' will stay in suites that cost up to $240,000.

Silversea

If a typical seven-day cruise that stops at only a few ports sounds underwhelming, perhaps a 140-day world cruise is for you.

On January 6, 2020, a Silversea cruise is setting off on a 140-day journey that makes stops on all seven continents —and it costs between $62,000 to $240,000 per person.

Dubbed "Legends of Cruising," the trip starts in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on January 6 and stop at 62 ports in at least 32 countries before ending up in Amsterdam on May 25. Up to 388 guests will be on board.

"There are those who believe they belong to the 1%, and those who actually do. And then there are those who are part of the 1% of the 1%," reads Silversea's publicity materials on the cruise. It's those people Silversea envisions embarking on its Legends of Cruising trip.

Here's a look at the ship for the cruise, the Silver Whisper.

The Silver Whisper is Silversea's "world-cruisers preferred ship" with "the amenities of a grand resort" and "the charms of a stylish boutique hotel," according to the cruising company.

silversea seven continent cruise ship More

Silversea

Source: Silversea

The 2020 world cruise on Silver Whisper will last 140 days and be the first to visit all seven continents, according to Silversea. The ship is set to stop at 62 ports in at least 32 countries.

seven continent cruise More

Silversea

Source: Silversea

The journey is scheduled to begin in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on January 6, 2020 ...

fort lauderdale More

Shutterstock/Kamira

Source: Silversea

... and head south, stopping in ports including San Juan, Puerto Rico; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; and Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Rio de Janeiro More

Shutterstock

Source: Silversea

Silver Whisper, which will carry up to 388 guests, will make a stop at the Antarctic Peninsula.

silversea seven continent cruise ship More