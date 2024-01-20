Luxury digs, pool access, and fresh fish on the menu: the pampered stars of new penguin film

Leading actors are known to enjoy five-star treatment while on location filming for major movies. Now it seems penguins too can expect similar perks.

Nine of them received all the trappings of A-list luxury in filming a true story about a penguin’s unlikely friendship with a British man who rescued it.

They took turns to play the lead role, heading a cast that includes Oscar-nominated actors Steve Coogan and Jonathan Pryce, under the helm of Peter Cattaneo, who became one of the world’s most sought-after directors after he made The Full Monty, the Oscar-nominated box-office hit.

During an eight-week shoot in Spain that has just finished, a house with a swimming-pool was rented for the penguins. They had as much fresh fish as they could possibly eat and, like the biggest Hollywood stars with their own trailers, special areas were set aside for them to keep cool or wind down away from the cameras.

The film, titled The Penguin Lessons, is based on Tom Michell’s 2016 bestselling memoir of the same title - published by Penguin.

He was a young English teacher in 1973 when he found a job in a boys’ school in Argentina, only to have his life transformed by a tar-soaked penguin that he saved from an oil-slicked beach.

Holidaying in neighbouring Uruguay, he spotted the penguin on a beach in Punta del Este, among hundreds of dead birds suffocated by oil dumped by tankers.

He wrote: “One valiant bird was alive; a single surviving soul struggling amid all that death… I suddenly felt a surge of hope… Could it survive if cleaned?”

He carried it to his apartment, where the “terrified and hostile” bird became “docile and cooperative” in a “clean-up operation” involving a bidet and washing-up liquid.

He was to try repeatedly to return it to the sea: “I walked down to the water’s edge, placed him on the wet sand… I expected him to rush into the sea and swim away, happy to be free once more. But he didn’t. He walked straight back to my side…He was looking at my face, directly into my eyes… I placed the penguin at the furthest point I thought I could reach and started back… There, on the opposite side, was a penguin scaling the rocks and walking towards me.”

Eventually, he returned to Argentina with his new feathered friend, who swam in the school pool, delighting and inspiring the boys.

The filmmakers saw the book’s filmic potential immediately, acquiring the rights before its publication. The screenplay is by Jeff Pope, writer of Philomena and Stan and Ollie.

Authentic choice

British producers Rory Aitken and Ben Pugh - whose previous films include The Courier, the acclaimed espionage thriller with Benedict Cumberbatch - ignored the showbusiness maxim of never working with children or animals. In the pursuit of authenticity, they were determined to cast real penguins, rather than a computer-generated species.

They planned for risks but, with the help of an experienced trainer, the birds were far easier to work with than expected.

They discovered that - just like us - penguins have their own character, likes and dislikes, and moods.

Mr Pugh said: “They respond to different things. There’s a scene where Tom washes the oil off the penguin. There’s one particular penguin that likes being washed, whereas others would not take so well to that. They all have their different attributes and skills.”

He added that the penguins could be motivated simply by catching sight of their mate: “Penguins pair up. So, if one of them is on camera and you want it to walk from A to B, then you put its mate on the other side and it would walk. They were really well behaved. We could stroke them and they’d sometimes sit on our lap.”

‘Enchanting’

Mr Cattaneo spoke of the enjoyment of working with penguins: “It partly reflects one of the themes of the story, but the penguins had a very humanising and calming effect on the cast and crew. They had a kind of green room - a green yard, where they would wait and they had a pool. You’d just catch crew members at coffee-break, staring at them swimming around and just being enchanted by them.”

Mr Coogan - who plays Mr Michell alongside The Crown star Pryce as the school’s headmaster - is an animal lover and he spent time with the penguins before the shoot, so that they would feel comfortable with him.

Jonathan Pryce - Getty Images/David M. Benett

“Steve was incredible,” Mr Cattaneo said. “Partly because of his comedy background, he could go with the flow. If the penguins did something different - a bit like a stand-up audience, where you can’t predict what they’re going to do and how they’re going to react - he would stay in character, but react to what the penguins were doing, which has given us some of the best material.”

Mr Aitken said: “We love making films that are uplifting and bring joy and entertainment, but also have depth to them. This has all of that.”

Lionsgate has acquired the film for the UK and it is likely to be finished later this year.

