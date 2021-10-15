Luxury Fashion Group OTB to Join Louis Vuitton Parent LVMH in Aura Blockchain Consortium

Italy’s OTB Group, the owner of fashion brands Diesel, Jil Sander and Viktor & Rolf is the latest luxury goods company to join the Aura Blockchain Consortium as a founding member.

In April, Louis Vuitton’s parent firm, LVMH, Prada and Richemont-owned Cartier unveiled the Aura Blockchain Consortium, a network developed in partnership with ConsenSys.

OTB Group is the latest to join luxury brands, including Bulgari, Cartier, Hublot, Louis Vuitton, Hennessy and Prada, in tackling counterfeit goods through a blockchain-based seal of authenticity called Aura.

Aura Blockchain Consortium said it has developed a roadmap for a number of technical projects that includes entering the non-fungible token (NFT) market for luxury brands.

Another project dubbed the “Aura Light” will involve a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for brands that want to participate in Aura.