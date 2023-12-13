A luxury handbag boutique is opening its first Raleigh location

A luxury handbag company is opening its first Triangle store.

Brahmin, a company specializing in luxury handbag and leather goods, will open a 1,200-square-foot location at the Crabtree Valley Mall in February 2024.

There are 10 outlet and boutique stores listed on the Massachusetts-based company’s website. This would be the second North Carolina location. The first is located in Charlotte at the SouthPark Mall.

“Our Brahmin stores are the most premium expression of our brand, and we’re thrilled to open our doors in Raleigh-Durham,” said Susan Thacker, Brahmin CEO, in a news release.

“Our new location offers shoppers a new sense of discovery, between the curated selection and the in-store endless aisle,” she said. “We developed this destination to serve as an indulgent space where consumers can come and not just experience the beautiful assortment but become immersed in the brand and our ethos.”

Brahmin offers a variety of handbags and accessories in different colors, styles and textures. Its signature is the Melbourne, or leather embossed to mimic crocodile skin, and the company offers other animal-inspired embossed leathers including snake, lizard and ostrich. Bags on the company’s website rage from under $100 to nearly $500.

“We are thrilled to add the Brahmin luxury line to our dynamic retail merchandise mix, the largest in the Southeast with over 200 stores and restaurants” said Debora Overholt, general manager of Crabtree Valley Mall, in a news release. “Brahmin will be a wonderful new addition.”