Luxury homes set for busy SC corner after years of failed projects. Check out the house plans

For years, people have tired to develop a densely wooded tract in the midst of one of Greenville County’s most sought after areas — Pelham Road — where numerous subdivisions have been built as well as a sprawling medical facility and offices.

Developers returned to the Planning Commission four times from 2006 to 2011 to build a CVS pharmacy. Then came a proposal for an apartment complex.

Each time, nearby residents objected. Strongly. More than 2,000 people signed a change.org petition against the idea of a 190-unit apartment complex.

Each time, the proposal was found by county planners to be unsuited to the neighborhood.

Now, Greenville developer Christopher Laney of Southern Investment and Development has secured approval for a 27-lot subdivision of homes with prices in the high $800,000s. His company is building the subdivision for nationally known Toll Brothers, a Pennsylvania company with numerous developments in South Carolina.

The basic house designs range from 2,800- to 3,900-square feet

Toll Brothers has focused on areas around Greenville, Charleston, Hilton Head and Fort Mill. It has projects in 24 states.

In Greenville County, it has a development in Fountain Inn, another in Greer and two underway in Simpsonville.

But the Pelham Road project in Greenville is its grandest in the Upstate county.

Hudson Pointe will offer four designs ranging from 2,800 to 3,900 square feet with two and three car garages. It is located across Pelham Road from Prisma Health Patewood Medical campus.

Laney said in a zoning hearing last year that the homes would complement those in nearby subdivisions and the development would keep the feel of the dense woodland fronting on Pelham Road.

He also promised sidewalks along Pelham and Hudson roads, which has been residents’ goal for the general area.

Prices begin in the upper $800,000s.

Connie Walker, who lives in a nearby community, told the Planning Commission she remembers people considering her the new kid back in 1989, the Post and Courier reported at the time.

“We have fought hard to keep that area from becoming what the other parts of this community have become,” Walker said. “I’m asking you as a county, rezoning is the problem,” she said. “You’ve got to draw the line and say ‘no.’”

In the end, the company was given credit for additional lots due to the number of trees it saved. Zoning had been 24 lots.

The photos advertised by Toll show expansive rooms with lots of windows and a gourmet kitchen.

Jason Simpson, Toll division president for South Carolina, could not be reached for comment.

“Our new Hudson Pointe community will provide residents with the perfect blend of style and comfort,” he said in a news release.

The advertising trades heavily on the success of downtown Greenville, which is about 6 miles away.

Simpson said the development will “set a new standard for luxury living in Greenville.”