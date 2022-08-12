This New Luxury Lodge In Wyoming Wants to Give You a Hardy Taste of Big Country Living

Big Wyoming just got a big new lodge.

Family-owned Wagonhound Land ranch opened the doors to its first seasonal guest lodge in the Mountain West state. Nestled on a whopping 300,000 acres of land across the Laramie Range of the Rocky Mountains, the property sits alongside a working ranch to offer guests the ultimate outdoors experience in the American West.

The 8,000-square-foot lodge has seven bedrooms accommodating up to 22 guests. The property’s décor evokes to the traditional cabin lodge: Think exposed wood logs throughout anchored by working stone fireplace. An onsite art collection offers an homage to Western lifestyle, while taxidermy steer nod to hunting culture.

Rooms are furnished with authentic Western-inspired furniture, Lockwood bath amenities and Pendleton blankets to cozy up to by the fire pits in the common areas. You’ll also get personal chef to cook up customized meals.

Because this is Wyoming, the natural landscape is the true star of the show. The lodge offers a full menu of outdoor experiences, including horseback riding, skeet shooting, archery, yoga and fishing. You can also explore nearby trails or paddleboard on one of the many alpine lakes. Private guides will help you plan out a full itinerary based on your interests. And before you head out for the day, the onsite chef also prepares a packed meal of gourmet sandwiches and salads.

During your downtime, you can head to the Headquarters Lodge to the game area that comes with a pool table and bar to socialize. You can also take a stroll around the onsite gallery that showcases artifacts that tell the story of the area. When your chef isn’t preparing your meals, you can elect to taking cooking lessons to learn how to make different dishes.

The lodge is located on a working ranch that supports different livestock including cattle and cows along with a stable of horses. The ranch has been on the grounds since the 1800s as a stop along the nearby Oregon Trail.

“Reid Creek Lodge is a very special place and is a true mountain destination, bringing outdoor pursuits, wellness and luxury amenities to guests in a thoughtful and personalized way,” said Andrea Perdue, CEO of Wagonhound Holdings, in a press statement. “We are incredibly proud to debut Wagonhound’s first private guest lodge experience in the American West and look forward to showcasing all that the property and grounds have to offer.”

If you want to experience the rugged beauty of Wyoming, this might be the place to start.

Room rates start at $15,000 per night.

