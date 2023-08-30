Luxury puppies worth $80,000 stolen in home invasion. It was an inside job, MN cops say

Home invaders in Minnesota made off with a number of luxury goods, including a pack of puppies worth up to $80,000, police said.

The heist, which took place the evening of Aug. 26 in Golden Valley, is believed to have been an inside job, police said in a news release.

At least three people wearing ski masks and carrying weapons were let into the home by a relative of the homeowner, police said.

Victims were forced into the kitchen, and their mouths, hands and legs were bound with duct tape, police said.

The masked suspects then stole high-end purses, jewelry and video games from the home. Additionally, they took eight American Bully Merle puppies, each reportedly worth between $5,000 and $10,000, police said.

The suspects also drove off with a stolen 2019 Dodge Challenger, police said, taking over $100,000 worth of goods from the property in total.

Officers responded to the scene at 10:41 p.m., police said.

“This was an isolated incident, and we know based upon our initial investigation and talking with the victims these suspects had help from a family member,” Police Chief Virgil Green said in the release. “They knew exactly what they were looking for when they entered the home.”

“We are confident the information we have about the suspects will lead to the arrest of those involved,” Green said.

A representative for the Golden Valley Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

Golden Valley is a suburb of Minneapolis.

