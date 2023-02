MarketWatch

A group of Starbucks Corp. shareholders on Wednesday sought an independent review of how the company is dealing with a growing push to unionize at its stores, as the company’s chief executive defended his approach. An alliance that includes the New York City Retirement System filed an exempt solicitation — usually, a letter to fellow shareholders attempting to persuade them to vote for or against a proposal — with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which follows the shareholder proposal they filed in the fall. Starbucks (SBUX) shareholders will vote on this and other proposals at the company’s annual general meeting next month.